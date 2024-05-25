The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion: Thabi reveals she and Genesis took a break to “fix the broken pieces”

During The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion on May 24, 2024, Thabi revealed how she and Genesis are still together, but their engagement is on halt. After saying yes to the proposal and getting the ring in the final episode of the series, Thabi was recently seen not wearing it. The host, Salamina Mosese, shed some light on this topic, to which Thabi replied:

"I had decided that we’re going to, uh, put the engagement on pause, and just fix, you know, all the broken pieces.”

In the reunion episode, numerous cast members shared how they gained clarity on their desires in their relationships and within themselves. Thabi and Genesis also shared their life update as they continued their journey together even after The Ultimatum: South Africa ended.

The Ultimatum: South Africa: Thabi tells the truth about her engagement with Genesis

When host Salamina asked Thabi and Genesis about their relationship status, they explained that she wanted to fix the missing things in their companionship. Thabi added that she connected with her trial partner, Lindile, on The Ultimatum: South Africa on a deeper level.

Salamina started by asking:

“This beautiful couple that had this fairy-tale proposal (Thabi and Genesis). When we left you guys, you were beaming with happiness…and you gave her a beautiful ring. But I can’t help but notice, Thabi, that it’s not on your hand. What happened? What changed?”

Thabi then explained how their relationship had been going well after the show ended. She shared that her emotions had been relatively high and that she had decided to focus on the basics.

“So after we left the experience, um, emotions were still very high. Um, there was a lot of things we needed to go through. To do that, we needed, like he (Genesis) said, to step back to the basics and fix all the things that are missing, all the things that made me, like, sort of, lean towards Lindile in our experience,” Thabi added.

While she shared her side of the story, Genesis took over the conversation and mentioned:

“To add on that, a Black woman is– is actually not given a ring, if you haven’t taken out anything.”

Salamina confirmed whether he was talking about the “lobola” ceremony. For the unversed, lobola is a tradition which involves talking with the woman’s family about the marriage and other matters.

He nodded and added:

“Yes, you need to go to the family first. (Thabi smiling) They need to discuss the prices. That’s when you can get the privilege of actually, you know putting it, and she be comfortable with everything. So, um, I had to also respect the tradition of that.”

Seeing both of them grow throughout The Ultimatum: South Africa, and still together and happy after the show, Salamina praised the couple and said:

“I love how you are so mature in your reflections on it, and it seems like you’re still in a good space.”

Thabi was seen not wearing her ring on her recent social media posts. She even shared a photo with Genesis on Instagram on May 12, 2024. The caption read:

“Marry me or move on?”

Because of that post, there was lot of confusion about their relationship status.

Fans can stream all the episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa on Netflix.