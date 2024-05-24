Khanya apologizes to Siza in The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion

The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion aired today on Netflix on May 24, 2024. It was the last remaining episode that contained all the answers related to all the participating couples. There were many revelations throughout the reunion.

Khanya apologized to Siza and showed how fellow caste mates had taken each other’s sides, even after the show ended. The host, Salamina, reviewed many incidents and asked interesting questions. The goal was to discover who ended with whom and what didn’t work out in The Ultimatum: South Africa.

All couples including Genesis and Thabi, Aiden and Courtney, Siza and Lindile, Isaac and Ruth, Khanya and Nkateko, and Nolla and Lebo were present at The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion. The host, Salamina Mosese, was there to let the reunion flow toward a smooth ending. However, her husband, fellow host Howza, couldn’t attend the reunion.

The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion: Khanya apologizes to Siza

The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion started with the host, Salamina, asking Siza how she always manages to smile and laugh, no matter the situation. Then she asked about the situation with Khanya.

Salamina’s question was:

"Siza, we know you've had some run-ins with Khanya. How did that make you feel? And is there anything you want to say to Khanya today?”

Siza explained how she shouldn’t have gone to Khanya’s villa uninvited. She also added that she wanted to converse with Khanya; however, the situation didn’t turn out as expected.

Siza’s statement was:

“One, I shouldn't have gone to Khanya's villa. Yes, I wanted to have a conversation with her, which I thought maybe would help me or help her in some way, but that night was just a lot. And also just going there uninvited."

She added:

"I thought immediately, when she said, "You know I can chase you," I felt "Of course you can." you know? And I lost words. She literally just shut me down with it. Um... So I didn't know how to handle it. I just laughed.”

Following Siza’s answer, Salamina asked Khanya for a response.

Khanya then shared her side and apologized to Siza about the whole situation from The Ultimatum: South Africa’s initial days. She started with many triggering things, and before Siza came to her villa uninvited, a lot was already going on. However, she apologized and said she did not need to body-shame Siza.

Khanya apologized:

“A lot was triggering at the moment, and, um, there's a lot that happened prior to her stepping into my villa uninvited, but there was absolutely no reason for me to body-shame her (Siza). And I want to apologize for that. Yeah.”

In response to Khanya’s statement, Siza accepted the apology.

Salamina shared more insights

Seeing such healthy conversations between fellow cast members touched Salamina and everyone else. Following Khanya’s apology, Salamina shared an incident from earlier in The Ultimatum: South Africa.

She referred to Lindile and Siza and shared that they reminded her of her husband. Salamina explained it further:

“I think it's a beautiful moment when we can recognize that perhaps we could have done something better. To Lindile and Sizakele, you guys remind me of Howza and me. I think I shared at the beginning of this whole experiment we've been married for 16 years this year. So, good luck, and never stop working on yourselves.”

The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion also contained additional couples and their journey throughout the experiment. Courtney and Aiden shared how Aiden went to talk to her parents and their future plannings. On the other hand, Khanya and Nkateko also decided to get back together, get therapy, and work on themselves.

Fans can now steam all The Ultimatum: South Africa episodes on Netflix.