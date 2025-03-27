Where to follow Giovanni Troini from Temptation Island on Instagram? Details explored

Temptation Island 2025 premiered on Netflix on March 12. The show introduced four couples who were navigating a challenging phase in their relationships. The couples were divided and separated into different villas, where they met singles of the opposite gender.

Giovanni Troini was one of the Tempters attempting to charm the female contestants. He developed a connection with Alexa. However, by the end of the season, Alexa decided to leave the show with her original partner, Lino.

Fans of Temptation Island can follow the 29-year-old digital marketing executive on Instagram @giova__t, where he shares snippets from his daily life.

Who is Temptation Island star Giovanni Troini?

According to Cinamholics, Giovanni Troini has a diverse working background in digital marketing, talent management, and the entertainment industry. Additionally, Giovanni works as both an actor and a model. He signed with MDT Agency, Inc., in October 2018, and has been working with the agency for over six years.

In April 2023, Giovanni took on a full-time role as Creator Manager at Thundrr. He continues to work at the firm, overseeing and guiding upcoming digital creators. Since it is a hybrid position, it enables the Temptation Island star to serve simultaneously as the Talent Manager and Recruiter for The Meet Group.

In addition to his modeling and digital creator management work, Giovanni is also deeply passionate about soccer. On March 5, 2024, he shared a photo of himself gazing over a soccer stadium. Through his caption and hashtags, he expressed his admiration for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. Beyond being a fan, Giovanni has actively played for Monterey County SC Jaguars in the United Premier Soccer League since April 2021.

Giovanni Troini's Instagram

Giovanni's Instagram account has more than 13K followers. On the platform, he presents himself as a public figure and has more than 790 posts. Recently, he has been posting primarily about his experiences on the show, featuring several collaboration posts with his fellow Tempters and some female contestants.

The Temptation Island star's posts reflect an adventurous personality. He enjoys exploring new experiences and has shared numerous photos of himself discovering various locations around the world.

In March 2022, Giovanni immersed himself in the vibrant energy of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, enjoying its famous carnival and stunning beaches. In May 2023, he explored the breathtaking landscapes of Portugal.

A month later, he wandered through the historic streets of Seville, Spain, and Florence, Italy. Most recently, in February 2024, he visited Puerto Colombia, where he admired its picturesque seaside views.

What happened with Giovanni Troini on Temptation Island?

Giovanni was introduced on Temptation Island as one of the single male Tempters. He was placed in the villa with the female contestants to test their loyalty and potentially sway them from their original partners. Upon his arrival, Giovanni mentioned that he spoke five languages: English, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and, "most important of all, the language of love."

Following his introduction, he quickly became interested in Alexa. None of the four female contestants chose Giovanni for their first date. However, when it was time for the second round of dates, Shante selected him after he assured her that he wouldn't pressure her into a romantic relationship.

The Temptation Island contestant soon established a connection with Alexa, and they often spent their time discussing significant aspects of their lives. The two eventually grew closer and enjoyed a wonderful date on the final day. However, the connection wasn't strong enough for Alexa, who chose to leave the show with her original partner, Lino.

All of the Temptation Island 2025 episodes are available on Netflix

