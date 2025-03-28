Where to follow Love is Blind Sweden season 2 star Niklas on Instagram? Age, profession, and more

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 star Niklas Agild runs his Instagram account @nagild with 13k+ followers while working as a golf salesperson and actor in Sweden. The 32-year-old got engaged to Karin Westerberg, making them the first couple to commit in the 2025 series. He lives in Gröndal, Stockholm, per Netflix Tudum.

On Instagram, Niklas shares personal moments, including social gatherings with friends, hiking trips, and scenic views from around Sweden. His recent content includes promotional material from Love is Blind Sweden, showing him in formal attire during filming and at events related to the show.

The feed also captures his active lifestyle through sports activities, social meetups, and travel experiences around Stockholm and beyond.

Before joining Love is Blind Sweden, Niklas established himself in the golf retail industry. His sales career continued to flourish while he pursued acting opportunities. His screen appearances include substantial roles in Swedish productions Mini Argentina and The Helicopter Heist. Most recently, Niklas took on a three-episode role as a journalist in the 2025 production The Breakthrough.

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 star Niklas Agild's Instagram feed aesthetic alternates between color and black-and-white photography, with many shots captured in natural lighting. Of particular note are posts showing him at various filming locations, documenting his acting work, and showing behind-the-scenes moments from his television appearances.

Golf-related content remains prominent, with images of him both playing and working in golf-related business settings. Niklas' family connections remain central to his life, as shown through his social media posts and appearances.

Before Love is Blind Sweden, he mentioned being the last single person in his friend group. Through the show and subsequent interviews, Niklas spoke about wanting to build a family and create lasting relationships.

Love is Blind Sweden journey

The Netflix series captured Niklas's distinct path to finding a connection. During pod conversations, he talked with multiple participants before focusing his attention on Karin. Niklas and Karin's early conversations revealed shared roots in Gröndal, creating an immediate sense of familiarity.

Niklas approached the dating process with transparency, sharing his ADHD diagnosis during pod discussions. In season 2's premiere episode itself, he revealed his disorder, stating:

“You might not always get calm from me. I actually have ADHD. I usually hate bringing it up, because then people tend to put a label on you right away, but that's me, so I might as well bring up these things.”

After establishing their emotional bond, Niklas presented Karin with a golf putter, leading to a memorable moment when she scored a hole-in-one. In a significant moment, Niklas introduced Karin to his parents through video chat, bringing their families into their growing bond. The couple's engagement marked a milestone as they became the first pair to commit in season 2.

At their wedding, Niklas expressed his feelings through moving vows, emphasizing their ability to overcome challenges together. Talking to Karin, he shared:

“Before I entered into this, I had lost faith in love a little bit. But when I walked in and met you, you turned everything upside down for me,"

In response, Karin also acknowledged finding her perfect match in him. She recognized his courage in showing vulnerability throughout their relationship. Her words validated Niklas's openness about his ADHD and other personal matters during their time in the pods and beyond.

Karin expressed gratitude for his willingness to share every aspect of himself during their Love is Blind Sweden journey. Throughout filming, Niklas maintained consistent communication with Karin, working through initial concerns about their relationship's pacing.

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

