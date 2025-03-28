"I am crying" — Love is Blind: Sweden fans react to Karolina and Jakob's journey and emotional wedding

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 released its finale episode (episode 9), titled The Weddings: Is Love Truly Blind?, on March 28, 2025. After Alicia and Oscar ended things in the previous episode, three couples headed to the altar to decide whether to marry or move on. All three said "yes" and entered a new phase of their lives. Among them were Karolina and Jakob, whose relationship culminated in marriage.

Jakob and Karolina's journey was not one without hurdles. Jakob, while in the pods, primarily dated two women, Emmelie and Karolina. Torn between the two, he often found himself in complicated situations. However, he removed himself from the predicament once he realized he had a better connection with Karolina. Hardships continued to follow the pair even after they got engaged.

After seeing Jakob during the reveal, Karolina confessed he was not the type she usually dated. While she struggled to overcome her first impression of him, Jakob had already begun envisioning their wedding. After going through multiple trials and tribulations, Karolina recognized her feelings and mustered the courage to overcome her inhibitions and confess her love to him.

Episode 9 of Love is Blind: Sweden saw their story culminate in an emotional wedding, where the pair exchanged vows and expressed excitement for starting the next chapter of their relationship.

Love is Blind: Sweden fans on X commented on Jakob and Karolina's wedding, congratulating the couple and complimenting their journey.

A Love is Blind: Sweden fan reacts to Karolina and Jakob's wedding (Image via X/@KrissyG1)

"OMG Jakob and Karolina. I am crying," a fan wrote.

"Not a dry eye in the house at Jakob’s wedding," another fan commented.

"NGL Karolina and Jakob had the best wedding..." a netizen tweeted.

Many Love is Blind: Sweden fans appreciated Karolina and Jakob's journey.

"Jakob and Karolina! Thank you for a great experience..." a user reacted.

"It was beautiful to see Karolina tear down her defenses and let Jakob love her, receive that love, and give it back to Jakob," a person commented.

"Watching Karolina fall in love with Jakob has been amazing!" another fan wrote.

"OMG Karolina said YES to Jakob," one user posted.

Other Love is Blind: Sweden fans further said:

"Karolina & Jakob's love tiptoed in blindly, bloomed quietly, and suddenly became everything!!" a person reacted.

"I can’t speak for all women, but for me, a guy needs to just meet a threshold of “attractive enough,” and then it’s all about personality. I think that’s what happened with Karolina, and Jakob, who was not her typical type," another netizen commented.

"I am completely sold on you" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Jakob shares his feelings for Karolina at the altar

Jakob broke down as soon as he saw Karolina head toward the altar. After she arrived, the wedding officiant asked the couple to exchange their vows. Karolina, while reading hers, admitted that she had "given up hope" that the man she desired existed.

"What I didn't know was that you would walk right into my life behind a wall and tear down all of my defenses," she added.

The Love is Blind: Sweden star was grateful their lives brought them together and that she had "the honor" to get to know Jakob. Upon hearing that, Jakob broke down, and so did many at the wedding party.

Jakob chimed in, saying their journey was "the best" and added that their love had grown since they met in the pods. He then praised Karolina for being passionate about everything she did.

"I'm just so happy to get to share this with you and I am completely sold on you. And I love you so much," he said.

Soon after, the officiant asked the couple if they wanted to spend the rest of their lives as husband and wife. While Jakob said yes, stating he had never been more certain about a decision in his life before, Karolina also said yes, convinced he was the one for her.

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

