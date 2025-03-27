"I love you" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Karolina reveals her honest feelings to Jakob

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 released episodes 8 and 9 on March 27, 2025. The segment saw the couples contemplate their choices while preparing for their big day. While some envisioned their future together, others tried to clarify their feelings. Among them was Karolina, who in episode 8 of the series mustered the courage to profess her love to her partner, Jakob.

Ad

During a private moment in Love is Blind: Sweden episode 8, titled Afraid of Getting Hurt, Karolina asked Jakob to close his eyes while she expressed her feelings. After Jakob obliged, Karolina said:

"I just really want you to know that I love you."

Jakob replied, "No way," as he could not believe what he had just heard, especially since he knew how hesitant Karolina had been about revealing her feelings. Consequently, he pulled her in for a hug and they cried together.

Ad

Trending

"You make me very happy" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Karolina gets emotional opening up to Jakob

Ad

In an earlier segment of Love is Blind: Sweden episode 8, Jakob and Karolina went out for a meal, when Jakob asked her if her feelings regarding their relationship had changed. He pointed out that their wedding day was just around the corner, wondering if Karolina had reached that stage where she could confess that she loved him.

Karolina hoped Jakob would understand she had "very strong feelings" for him even though she had not said "those words." Although Jakob respected her choice, he stated that someone preparing to marry should "be in love" with their partner.

Ad

Later in the Love is Blind: Sweden episode, Jakob told Karolina that it sometimes felt like she was afraid and added that he also feared getting hurt.

"I think that we both have this really hard outer shell to protect us from the outside world. I feel like you also have-- I think we're very similar in that respect," he said.

Ad

Ad

The Love is Blind: Sweden star wondered if Karolina was "scared of feeling everything." When he asked her if she held back her feelings out of fear, she deflected the conversation and said she was "happy" about him. She believed Jakob was "the world's most considerate and sweet person."

Karolina confessed that she never dared to "truly believe" that "selfless, thoughtful, and kind" men like Jakob existed. Consequently, she thanked him for letting her adjust to things and moving at a pace she was comfortable with.

Ad

"Even though I haven't been able to tell you that I'm in love with you, because for me, to say something like that requires-- it takes a lot from me, and saying something like that, it-- I take it very seriously," she added.

Karolina then asked Jakob to close his eyes as she said:

"What I wanted to say to you was thank you for all of the nice things you've said to me. You make me very happy."

Ad

Ad

The Love is Blind: Sweden star admitted that because of what Jakob did for and with her, and how he treated her, she could feel what she felt for him. When she confessed that she was "extremely scared" of losing him, Jakob assured her she would not. Karolina ultimately mustered the courage and said, "I love you," making Jakob emotional.

In the following episode, titled The Weddings: Is Love Truly Blind?, Jakob and Karolina exchanged vows and got married. While speaking to the cameras, the male cast member said:

Ad

"It feels magical. It feels crazy. It's everything. It's all the words I have now."

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback