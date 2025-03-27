"There's no love here" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Oscar ends his relationship with Alicia

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 aired its final two episodes (episodes 8 & 9) on March 27, 2025. It showcased the couples preparing for their weddings and discussing their future. However, not all experienced the same excitement. Episode 8, titled Afraid of Getting Hurt, saw Oscar end his relationship with Alicia, citing a lack of love and their contrasting personalities as his primary reasons.

Ad

While speaking to his now-ex fiancée during a private conversation, Oscar admitted he did not feel as attached to her as he should, despite knowing their wedding was scheduled soon. It made him question and reconsider his stance on their relationship. After deliberating his feelings, he finally realized it was wise to end things.

"My feelings are very grounded in the fact that if I'm not in love now, after two or three weeks, then how will I feel three years from now? There's no love here. And that's the reason why I'm choosing to take a step back," Oscar said.

Ad

Trending

The Love is Blind: Sweden's former couple previously clashed due to their conflicting personalities. While Alicia sought physical contact and communication from her partner as reassurance, Oscar enjoyed his alone time.

Tensions escalated when Tim, Alicia's ex-flame from the pods, reunited with her, making her question everything. She ultimately left Oscar's apartment, wanting a "break." During his conversation with Alicia in episode 8, Oscar admitted he felt nothing while she was away.

Ad

"I don't wanna feel like finally things are calm" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Oscar opens up about how he felt after Alicia left the apartment

Ad

Episode 8 of Love is Blind: Sweden saw Alicia reunite with Oscar and admit she still had feelings for him. She told the cameras that even though they argued, she was willing to fight for their relationship and give it a fair try. She embraced Oscar upon meeting, then headed to a cozy spot beside a pond to discuss their relationship status.

When Alicia asked Oscar how he was, he admitted he felt "a little lonely" in the apartment and added that the experience had been "tough." Oscar then asked Alicia where she stood emotionally. She replied, saying although she felt "hurt and disappointed," she had feelings for him.

Ad

Soon after, Oscar revealed his stance on their relationship, surprising Alicia. The Love is Blind: Sweden star believed they should be in the "honeymoon stage" this early in their relationship and that he should feel like he "can't be without" her for even two days. However, while they were separated, he said he felt sad only because she was sad.

Ad

It made him wonder if he was prepared for a wedding in two weeks when he did not "feel anything" while she was away.

"I wanna be missing my girlfriend desperately. I wanna scream for her. I wanna need to come home to her. I don't wanna feel like finally things are calm," Oscar explained.

Alicia confessed it was "hard to hear" because she wanted to believe they had built the foundation necessary to move forward. However, she refused to "nag" or "beg" Oscar to continue their relationship if he did not want to, but added that his decision felt like "a betrayal."

Ad

Ad

After the Love is Blind: Sweden star confirmed that he wanted to call things off, he thanked Alicia. He then went in for a hug, but Alicia said she did not want to. While speaking to the cameras, Oscar said Alicia needed security, which he knew he could not give her. He further stated that he wanted things to remain unclear because when they became "too fixed and certain," it turned him off.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alicia refused to express the "mean thoughts" that she had about Oscar, saying they came from a "place of hurt."

"Oscar missed out on someone who would've given everything until there was truly nothing left to give," she said.

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback