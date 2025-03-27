"There’s nothing I want more than this" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Niklas expresses his feelings to Karin at the altar

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 ended with its finale airing on March 27, 2025. The episode was titled The Weddings: Is Love Truly Blind?, and followed the final moments of the couples who made it to the altar. All three pairs, Niklas and Karin, Wictor and Nathalie, and Jakob and Karolina, said yes to each other, bringing the experiment to a close with three weddings.

Among them, Niklas and Karin’s wedding stood out for its vows and personal reflections. When asked if he accepted Karin as his wife,

“Yes. There’s nothing I want more than this. Of course,” Niklas responded.

Karin replied,

“Yes, of course I do.”

They were the first couple to get married in season 2 of Love is Blind: Sweden, and their connection had grown since their first conversation in the pods. Their journey began with honest talks about expectations and personal challenges, including Niklas revealing that he has ADHD.

Niklas and Karin's wedding ceremony in Love is Blind: Sweden

Niklas and Karin’s wedding day started with both of them reflecting on the journey in Love is Blind: Sweden.

“A few weeks ago, I didn’t even know who Karin was, and now we’re getting married… it’s crazy,” Niklas shared.

Karin shared that she felt "incredible that the day had finally arrived.” Her friends joined her to offer support, telling her they were there for her “all the way.” Karin admitted that this was the “biggest decision” she had ever made.

Niklas, surrounded by his family, said he wasn’t “worried at all.” His father asked if he had any concerns, but Niklas seemed calm and focused. When the ceremony began, everyone gathered to witness their vows. Karin got emotional walking down the aisle. Niklas began to cry before even starting his vows,

“Before I entered into this, I had lost faith in love a little bit. But when I walked in and met you, you turned everything upside down for me,” he shared.

His parents were also emotional as he continued, expressing that Karin made his life “so much better.” Karin responded in her vows that before a month ago, she didn’t even know he existed,

"You are exactly everything that I have ever looked for in a partner. I know that it has been very scary to make yourself so vulnerable and give everything of yourself," she shared.

After their vows, when asked if they would take each other as husband and wife, both said yes, sealing their wedding with a kiss.

The couple's journey in the show

Niklas and Karin’s journey began in the pods in episode 1 of Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2. Niklas told Karin that he had had a difficult morning because of the pressure of speaking to many people. Karin, in turn, shared that she wanted a partner who could offer emotional support and a sense of calm. Niklas opened up about having ADHD,

“You might not always get calm from me. I actually have ADHD. I usually hate bringing it up, because then people tend to put a label on you right away, but that’s me,” he shared.

Karin asked how his diagnosis affected his relationships. Niklas admitted that while he was loving and romantic, he sometimes did struggle with opening up. He appreciated Karin’s thoughtful questions, and later shared in a confessional that he felt safe with her.

Niklas proposed by the end of episode 4, and Karin accepted. Their relationship was built on honest communication and learning how to support each other.

Watch all the episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 currently streaming on Netflix.

