Where to follow RuPaul's Drag Race star Crystal Envy on Instagram? Real name, age and more details explored

Crystal Envy recently competed against 13 other queens during RuPaul's Drag Race season 17. Her Instagram handle is @thecrystalenvy, and as of this writing in February 2025, she has an 89.8 K following. The star’s social media content includes performance videos and updates from shows. The account showcases both her stage appearances and professional makeup work.

Crystal Envy’s zodiac placements include Aquarius sun, Pisces moon, and Leo rising. The 27-year-old performer, whose birth name is Christopher Cianci, exited the competition on February 14, 2025, during episode 7.

After moving to Asbury Park, New Jersey, Cianci built a reputation in the local drag community. RuPaul's Drag Race star's professional portfolio includes work with notable clients such as Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Dolores Catania.

Crystal Envy from RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 maintains active social media presence

Christopher Cianci performs as Crystal Envy, bringing 14 years of makeup experience to the craft. The 27-year-old artist, born February 8, 1997, in Staten Island, New York, started creating drag looks at age 13.

Crystal Envy claimed the Miss Paradise crown in 2022, marking a significant milestone in her drag career. She stands as the fourth Miss Paradise title holder to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race, following the paths of Honey Davenport, Olivia Lux, and Sapphira Cristál. Describing her experience, in an interview with Meet The Queens, she stated,

“It is absolutely mind blowing that I'm sitting here in this chair right now, and I'm on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17. If you asked my younger queer self at 13 years old doing drag in my bedroom: Would you be on Drag Race? The answer would be yes."

Her performances extend beyond Paradise nightclub, including hosting drag brunches in Union Beach and appearing as a featured performer at Ocean Pride events. As Christopher Cianci Artistry's founder, she manages a successful makeup business, serving both bridal clients and celebrities. Her expertise spans drag performance, makeup application, and event hosting.

Moreover, as a member of the House of Mandell, she benefits from mentorship by Mancie Mandell. Crystal competed in the Miss Glamorous Newcomer pageant in Orlando, Florida before joining Drag Race. She took a brief hiatus from drag at age 18, and returned to performing in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before entering season 17, in an interview with Meet The Queens, Crystal Envy expressed nervousness.

“What am I most nervous about this season? I'm always nervous about everything, because I feel like when you're nervous, that just means you care. Nervous is a good thing," she stated.

Her connection to the House of Mandell links her with RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 contestant Jasmine Kennedie. The season began with 14 queens competing for the title. She made history on the show's Fashion Photo RuView segment as the first queen to have a "SHOOT" rating rejected twice.

Her entrance quote on the show was "yeah, I'd envy me too," while her exit line stated, "now this is one thing I wouldn't envy."

The Snatch Game challenge, a significant milestone in every season, saw Crystal taking on the role of Nicole Richie. Her departure from the competition occurred as regular eliminations resumed following the Badonka Dunk Tank twist period.

RuPaul's Drag Race star’s run lasted seven episodes, during which she faced various performance challenges. Through the competition, she maintained ties to her New Jersey roots, often referencing her work in Asbury Park's drag scene.

Guest judge Quinta Brunson joined the panel to assess the runway presentations. Crystal's interpretation of the fingernail theme, combined with her Snatch Game performance, resulted in her placement in the bottom two. Her final appearance featured a lip-sync to Hands to Myself by Selena Gomez against Lana Ja'Rae, concluding her participation in the season.

Fans can watch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 on MTV network.

