Where is Mohamed Jbali from 90 Day Fiancé now? Current whereabouts explored 

Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali from 90 Day Fiancé starred in season 2, which concluded in December 2014. That was only the start of their reality TV journey because they were also seen on the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, trying to sustain their marriage. Then, they appeared on The Single Life season 1 in 2021, post their divorce in 2017.

Fans are curious to know more about them because they were one of the first couples on the show, and were unforgettable because of their unique relationship.

Mohamed Jbali and Danielle's marriage lasted from 2014 to 2017. He got hitched second time to an American woman named Jilian Lee Jbali. His life updates became apparent when he posted a picture with his new wife on April 1, 2024. Mohamed now lives in North Carolina, where his wife is based. Details on when exactly they tied the knot are unknown.

Trending

Mohamed Jbali from 90 Day Fiancé whereabouts explored

Mohamed Jbali with his family (Image via Instagram/@mohamedjbaliusa)

Mohamed Jbali from 90 Day Fiancé was being sued by his former American partner for fraud after they divorced in 2017. She alleged that Mohamed had romantically lured her to secure funds and immigration status. However, by 2020 things settled down and they were amicable again.

They came back to talking terms thereafter and also appeared on The Single Life season 1. The show documented their lives after the divorce and showed Danielle still sad about the end of her marriage.

Mohamed Jbali found love in Jilian. Currently living in North Carolina, the couple is happily married, and shares a son together. As a first hint to his fans, Mohamed posted a now-deleted picture of a red envelope three days before Valentine's Day this year, and addressed it to "Habibi".

He then revealed his whole new family to the fans on March 8, 2024 via his Instagram stories. He shared a selfie with his wife by his side, whose face was covered and he was also holding their son. The caption read, "Love in one picture."

On April 1, Mohamed Jbali from 90 Day Fiancé uploaded a picture revealing his wife's face and wrote:

"The only dream a person should pursue is a...Happy family!"

More about the journey of Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali from 90 Day Fiancé

Mohamed and Danielle's story struck out to viewers because of their 15-year age gap. The 26-year-old native of Tunisia (Mohamed) had fallen for a 41-year-old Danielle from Ohio. The two had known each other only for two weeks before they filed for a K-1 visa.

As documented on the show, Danielle and Mohamed Jbali from 90 Day Fiancé tied the knot in 2014. After that, Danielle's children always said that Mohamed was only married to her so that he could divorce her and remain in America. He also didn't treat her right by doing things such as refusing to kiss her as a bride on the day of their marriage. He also stated that he didn't want to be intimate with her, citing religious rules.

The final dent in the coffin of their marriage was when Mohamed left for Florida to live with a female friend. Danielle was hurt when she discovered intimate pictures of the two online and decided to get their marriage annulled so he could be deported. However, Danielle ultimately settled for a divorce which was finalized in 2017, after more than three years of marriage.

In an interview with Intouch Weekly published on April 5, 2024, Danielle said,

"I felt used, so I filed for an annulment. That was my best chance to get him deported. But when he begged me to file for a divorce instead, I gave in so he could stay in America."

Mohamed Jbali from 90 Day Fiancé still remains in the United States, happy and content with his life with a new wife as he documents on his social media.

All 9 seasons of the reality show can be streamed on Discovery+.