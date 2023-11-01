Is 90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani Faagata dating anyone after her divorce from Asuelu Pulaa? Details explored

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa's love story has been one of the most followed among all the 90 Day Fiancé couples. They appeared on several seasons of the show that documented their journey from its bright start to its unfortunate end. She had met him while holidaying in Samoa, then brought him over to the United States permanently, marrying him in 2018. The couple was raising two children together, namely Kennedy and Oliver.

After allegations of Asuelu's cheating surfaced, they tried working through it in 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, with Kalani using her "hall pass," but nothing was resolved. They finalized their divorce in the last episode. The season was filmed earlier, and on October 31, the lady confirmed her new relationship with the hall pass himself, Dallas Nuez. She posted about it on her Instagram story with a telling caption:

"I've waited a year for this @dallas.n714"

Kalani Faagata confirms speculations about her new beau

90 Day Fiancé couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa became popular owing to their long stint on the show's several seasons and spinoffs. Their highs and lows were captured from 2016 until now. Fans have grown extremely curious to learn about the authentic lives of these couples, and this one, in particular, has never been shy about discussing their most pressing issues on television.

The most recent piece of information, however, came to light through an Instagram story shared by the 90 Day woman. There was a lot of speculation regarding her Instagram display picture, which made fans believe she was dating a man named Dallas Nuez.

The 90 Day Fiancé star confirmed it with her October 31 story, where she uploaded a shirtless photo of him with a caption stating she'd "waited a year for this," followed by lovestruck emojis. He also reposted her story.

Since the show's finale only aired recently, it's understood that she was meant to keep things under wraps until 90 Day fans found out about her divorce (more on this later).

Dallas Nuez is a security guard, and In Touch has confirmed he is also "licensed with the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services."

In March, May, and June of 2023, Kalani posted photos of days out with the family where the arm of a tatted-up man featured from time to time. Fans knew it wasn't Asuelu, and that's when the speculations began. She then also changed her display picture, which shows about a third of Dallas' bearded face. Since the news was confirmed recently, fans have been fawning over the new duo.

For context, here's how Kalani and Asuelu's relationship went down in the latest season. 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort aired its season premiere in August, and in the episode, Kalani Faagata broke the news about Asuelu's infidelity. She stated that when he took a trip to Samoa in 2022, he got physically intimate with a woman at a club, and it was more than just kissing.

To make amends, Asuelu allowed his wife to use her "hall pass," which refers to the one person outside of your relationship you would be allowed to get cozy with, but just once, without developing feelings. She used her hall pass on Dallas Nuez.

While they hoped this would make their relationship strong again, it backfired. Kalani admitted during the season that she had gone all the way with Dallas, including s*x. During this, she had begun developing strong feelings for him. In one of the recent episodes, she also accused Asuelu of s*xual harassment while they were trying to conceive their second child.

The couple decided the right way out for them and their kids would be to file for divorce since this dynamic was not working for anyone. They both still co-parent their sons.

In the latest season, they were shown making this decision, filing the papers, and finalizing their divorce by the finale episode. Once it was aired, Kalani deemed it an appropriate time to let her fans know about her new beau, which was indeed her hall pass meant to glue her and Asuelu back together. But the couple had some major issues and think this may have all been for the best.

Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé can keep up with all of Kalani Fagaata's latest updates on her active Instagram account @kalanifaagata, and Asuelu's antics can be watched on @asuelupulaa.