  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Where is Storage Wars star Ivy Calvin now? Details explored

Where is Storage Wars star Ivy Calvin now? Details explored

By Raina Saha
Published Aug 10, 2025 03:23 GMT
Ivy Calvin from Storage Wars (Image via A&amp;E)
Ivy Calvin from Storage Wars (Image via A&E)

Known as the 'King of Palmdale,' Ivy Calvin is a buyer on Storage Wars season 16. He started as a recurring cast member in seasons 3 and 4, but then became a main cast member in season 5. Since then, Ivy has gained popularity among fans, mainly for his no-nonsense approach to the business. As of August 2025, per his official Facebook page, Ivy resides in Palmdale, California, with his family.

Ad

In Palmdale, he owns and operates Grandma's Attic, a local thrift/second-hand store. Additionally, he enjoys selling collectibles on social media, both Instagram and Facebook, when he is not filming for Storage Wars.

The 53-year-old California native was once a well-known arena football player and a mixed martial arts fighter. He was referred to as 'The King' in the ring and was considered one of the most aggressive fighters at the time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After his career in sports, Ivy transitioned into entrepreneurship, dedicating his time to making Grandma's Attic a success. He began selling second-hand items, which ultimately landed him a spot on A&E's Storage Wars.

Storage Wars star Ivy Calvin has moved his business online

Ad

Ivy has now moved his business online, with Grandma's attic no longer a retail store. With over 14K followers on his official Instagram page (@storage_wars_ivy) at the time of publishing, the A&E reality TV star utilizes the platform to sell collectibles and other items, including coins, watches, period pieces, and more.

In April 2025, Ivy posted a video of some unique items he found in his drawer, including an old silver coin featuring John Paul's face. Among the other items were a metal chain, a Ninja Turtle badge, ornaments, and more. In the caption of the post, he wrote:

Ad
"Awesome lot of pens coins. Necklace bracelet period $25 free shipping in US or washer price $."
Ivy with his son (Image via A&amp;E)
Ivy with his son (Image via A&E)

The Storage Wars alum has sold several items in the past few months through his social media. From a mini-statue of Betty Boop to Hot Wheels toys and a metal cannon, Ivy has sold a variety of items.

Ad

While he maintains a healthy presence on Instagram, he is more active on his Facebook page, Ivy Calvin Storage Wars, where he has over 174K followers at the time of writing. He holds frequent livestreams there to showcase his items and sell them. The most recent livestream was held on August 9, 2025.

Storage Wars' Ivy Calvin continues to make bold moves on the show

Ivy Calvin (Image via A&amp;E)
Ivy Calvin (Image via A&E)

As for his personal life, the cast member is a family man. He is married to his wife, Wendy Calvin, and shares two children with her. His children have appeared in some episodes of the A&E competitive show, showcasing a similar interest in the storage business as their father.

Ad

Ivy currently stars in the ongoing 16th season of the reality show, where he utilizes his skills and experience to outbid his fellow competitors. In episode 7, which was released on July 26, 2025, Ivy took a gamble by purchasing a $1,000 storage unit. However, the risk he took paid off, as among the items he discovered were medieval items such as helmets, greaves, a wool cloak, and more.

After getting it appraised by a specialist, Ivy discovered that those items alone were worth $650. Consequently, he took home a noteworthy profit by the end of the episode.

Ad

Storage Wars season 16 airs new episodes every Saturday only on A&E.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications