Where is Storage Wars star Ivy Calvin now? Details explored

Known as the 'King of Palmdale,' Ivy Calvin is a buyer on Storage Wars season 16. He started as a recurring cast member in seasons 3 and 4, but then became a main cast member in season 5. Since then, Ivy has gained popularity among fans, mainly for his no-nonsense approach to the business. As of August 2025, per his official Facebook page, Ivy resides in Palmdale, California, with his family.In Palmdale, he owns and operates Grandma's Attic, a local thrift/second-hand store. Additionally, he enjoys selling collectibles on social media, both Instagram and Facebook, when he is not filming for Storage Wars. The 53-year-old California native was once a well-known arena football player and a mixed martial arts fighter. He was referred to as 'The King' in the ring and was considered one of the most aggressive fighters at the time. After his career in sports, Ivy transitioned into entrepreneurship, dedicating his time to making Grandma's Attic a success. He began selling second-hand items, which ultimately landed him a spot on A&amp;E's Storage Wars.Storage Wars star Ivy Calvin has moved his business online View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIvy has now moved his business online, with Grandma's attic no longer a retail store. With over 14K followers on his official Instagram page (@storage_wars_ivy) at the time of publishing, the A&amp;E reality TV star utilizes the platform to sell collectibles and other items, including coins, watches, period pieces, and more.In April 2025, Ivy posted a video of some unique items he found in his drawer, including an old silver coin featuring John Paul's face. Among the other items were a metal chain, a Ninja Turtle badge, ornaments, and more. In the caption of the post, he wrote:&quot;Awesome lot of pens coins. Necklace bracelet period $25 free shipping in US or washer price $.&quot;Ivy with his son (Image via A&amp;E)The Storage Wars alum has sold several items in the past few months through his social media. From a mini-statue of Betty Boop to Hot Wheels toys and a metal cannon, Ivy has sold a variety of items. While he maintains a healthy presence on Instagram, he is more active on his Facebook page, Ivy Calvin Storage Wars, where he has over 174K followers at the time of writing. He holds frequent livestreams there to showcase his items and sell them. The most recent livestream was held on August 9, 2025. Storage Wars' Ivy Calvin continues to make bold moves on the showIvy Calvin (Image via A&amp;E)As for his personal life, the cast member is a family man. He is married to his wife, Wendy Calvin, and shares two children with her. His children have appeared in some episodes of the A&amp;E competitive show, showcasing a similar interest in the storage business as their father.Ivy currently stars in the ongoing 16th season of the reality show, where he utilizes his skills and experience to outbid his fellow competitors. In episode 7, which was released on July 26, 2025, Ivy took a gamble by purchasing a $1,000 storage unit. However, the risk he took paid off, as among the items he discovered were medieval items such as helmets, greaves, a wool cloak, and more.After getting it appraised by a specialist, Ivy discovered that those items alone were worth $650. Consequently, he took home a noteworthy profit by the end of the episode. Storage Wars season 16 airs new episodes every Saturday only on A&amp;E.