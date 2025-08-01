Chasing the West episode 1 recap: Texas business owners see properties in the countryside

Episode 1 of Chasing the West was released on July 30, 2025. It featured the Scott brothers, the show's popular hosts, showcasing two business owners' properties in the countryside. Per the format of the show, Drew and Jonathan Scott indoctrinate city dwellers into the ranch life by helping them buy properties in the countryside and teaching them ways to thrive there.City dwellers seeking peace and space from the chaos of the city often move to rural areas. They want to live a slower life, spending more time with their family and being one with nature, and the Scott brothers were there to help them achieve it.In episode 1 of Chasing the West season 1, Drew and Jonathan Scott met with Sarah and Thomas, business owners from a Texas suburb, and showed them properties they might be interested in. They also showed them the ropes of ranch life to make their countryside living easier.What the Texas business owners were looking for in Chasing the WestThe Chasing the West episode started with the introduction to a Texas couple, Sarah and Thomas. They hailed from Aubrey, a Texan suburb, and intended to move to Van Alstyne, a small town in the same state. Thomas said that if he and Sarah ended up finding a place they loved, he never wanted to move again.Sarah said that they first met 20 years ago and dated for a couple of years before getting married. They shared that they were &quot;very, very poor,&quot; adding that they both worked full-time. The two of them then moved to the house where Sarah grew up, which was so old that they needed to remodel it constantly.&quot;There hasn't been floors in the kitchen for a while,&quot; Sarah added.Thomas explained that they couldn't buy a new house because he was a plumber and didn't earn much. But their financial status changed when Thomas decided to start a plumbing business to give his daughter a better future. He quit his job, and Sarah helped him set the business up in 2014.&quot;It was unexpected for it to take off as quick as it did. It was a blessing, so we didn't complain,&quot; said Sarah.Stating his budget, Thomas said that he had about $1-1.2 million to spare for the house. Sarah, however, didn't think that was enough and wanted to take things to $2 million. She shared that she wanted something &quot;castle-like&quot; and something closer to the neighbors, something Thomas didn't like. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first ranch that the Chasing the West brothers took them to show was the Lonestar Lookout. It was a four-bedroom house, with big porches and 18.5 acres of land surrounding it. Thomas stated that he wanted something that had 50-100 acres of land. The home also boasted an event cum barn space, and a separate guest house, which was a house in itself because it had three bedrooms. The property cost $1.99 million, exceeding Thomas's budget but falling within Sarah's.They also had another property called The Sixty Spread, which had 60 acres of land and a 4-bedroom house with it. However, it cost $2.3 million, which was over the couple's budget. The duo finalized a property called The Golden Grit Ranch, which had 16 acres of land and a 4-bedroom house. It cost $1.45 million, a budget they were okay with coming at.For more updates on Chasing the West season 1, fans of the show can follow its channel, HGTV's official Instagram, @hgtv.