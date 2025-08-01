“We grew up on a ranch”- Chasing the West host Drew Scott shares his story

Chasing the West premiered on July 30, 2025. According to the show format, the episode saw city dwellers, Sarah and Thomas, going to a cowboy college and learning how to buy and run a ranch. They had encounters with chickens and pecans and tried morphing their city habits.The official YouTube handle of HGTV, the channel that airs Chasing the West, posted a video clip from the episode on July 30, 2025. The clip opened with the narrator asking people to imagine what it must feel like to wake up under the open skies of the countryside. However, the show hosts, Scott brothers, had their own story to tell.&quot;We don't need to imagine it, we grew up on a ranch in some of the most beautiful country around,&quot; said Drew Scott, one of the two brothers.He and Jonathan, the other sibling, then took Sarah and Thomas to see properties that they might be interested in buying.What is the upcoming episode of Chasing the West all about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew further shared that the lessons they had learned while living at the ranch made them who they were. He noted that the work there wasn't &quot;glamorous&quot;, but the new generation of people were seeking it. While introducing the format of Chasing the West, Drew said that he and his brother, Jonathan, were going to help city dwellers find new homes in the countryside and help them learn the ways to thrive.The scene then cut to a couple, Sarah and Thomas, who were business owners from Texas. Thomas shared that if he found a place that he and Sarah both liked, he didn't plan on moving ever again. Sarah mentioned that they met 20 years ago and dated for a couple of years before getting married.Thomas added that the house they bought with their meager salary was so old that they had to constantly remodel it. He also shared that he was a plumber and had decided to start his own business to get a better life. The narrator then revealed that the Aubrey couple now wanted to move to Van Alstyne, Texas, to live a more comfortable life.Revealing his budget, Thomas said he had $1-1.2 million to spare for a new house in the countryside.&quot;Budget this and budget that...I hate that word,&quot; Sarah said.She told him that they should push the budget to $2 million and said that she wanted a house with neighbors, something Thomas didn't want. So the task for Drew and Jonathan was to find something that catered to both their needs.The first house that the Scott brothers showed them cost, $1.99 million, which was over Thomas' budget, but a little under Sarah's. It had spacious rooms, porches, and a three-bedroom guest house, which the hosts said was a home in itself. It also had acres of land surrounding it.While Sarah loved the place and said that it exceeded her expectations, Thomas said he was looking for a property with more acres surrounding it and something that fit his budget of $1-1.2 million.The Chasing the West stars then took the two to another property, which had more than 50 acres of land surrounding it. It did make Thomas happy, but when he heard the price, he was shocked. The house cost $2.3 million. The clip was cut on a cliffhanger, for the viewers to catch their whole episode on HGTV.For more updates on Chasing the West fans can follow HGTV's official Instagram account, @hgtv.