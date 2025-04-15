Where to watch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 episode 6? Streaming platforms explored

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 began airing on Lifetime on March 10, 2025, and has since released five episodes. The series follows Gypsy Rose Blanchard as she navigates life after prison and deals with the challenges of public attention. It shows her focusing on her relationship with Ken Urker, as they prepare for their baby's birth.

Ad

Episode six of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 was aired at 9 pm ET on Monday, April 14, 2025. The episode is available on multiple streaming platforms, including Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Frndly. All these platforms provide free trial options for new users.

Additionally, the series is also available on Sling TV, which offers limited-time promotional discounts. All these services give users several options to access the latest episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 without requiring a cable subscription.

Ad

Trending

Streaming options for Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 episode 6

1) Philo

Philo is one of the platforms where viewers can stream Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. It offers a free trial for new users, after which the monthly fee is $28. The subscription includes access to over 70 live channels and an on-demand content library.

Ad

Philo also supports premium add-ons such as MGM+, STARZ, and Movies & More, which are available for an additional cost. Content can be streamed on multiple supported devices and can be accessed through both the Philo website and app.

2) DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream provides access to the Lifetime network, which airs Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. New subscribers are eligible for a free trial. After the trial, users can choose among several packages. The Entertainment package costs $87.99 each month, while the Choice package is available for $114.99, and the Ultimate package is priced at $129.99.

Ad

All options include live TV and on-demand content without a long-term contract. DirecTV Stream supports multiple devices and allows for simultaneous streams depending on the selected package.

Ad

3) Frndly TV

Frndly TV is another platform offering access to Lifetime and the current season of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. The service costs $7.99 per month after a free trial. Every plan offers access to over 50 live and on-demand channels. There are no tiered pricing levels for channel availability; all customers receive the same channel lineup regardless of the plan.

Frndly can be canceled at any time, and the trial period can be ended before renewal to avoid charges.

Ad

4) Sling TV

Sling TV provides another method for accessing the Lifetime channel. Sling is currently providing a 50% discount on the first month for new customers. The Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages are each available for $20 for the first month ($40 after the initial period). Sling Blue allows for up to three concurrent streams, while Sling Orange supports one.

Ad

Users may also choose the combined Blue and Orange package, which is available at a discounted $27.50 for the first month and $55 after. Sling can be accessed on supported devices through the app or website.

Ken and Gypsy Rose face tension ahead of baby shower

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 episode 6 is titled Baby Shower or Breakup. According to Lifetime, the episode features Ken managing his relationship with Gypsy Rose’s father as the baby shower approaches. Ken’s brother and mother arrive for the event while he confronts concerns about impending fatherhood.

Ad

Online discussions and public attention surrounding the couple continue to influence the situation. Episode 6 follows the developments from the previous episode, where paternity test results created tension regarding the baby’s legal birth certificate status.

New episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 air weekly on Mondays at 9 pm ET on Lifetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More