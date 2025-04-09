Married at First Sight USA seasons 1 to 16: Which couples are still together?

Since Married at First Sight USA first aired in July 2014, a few couples have stayed together following the show. They stayed married following Decision Day and continued developing their relationships in the years after their seasons. Although numerous couples did not endure, these 11 couples, as of season 16, have weathered challenges, milestones, and personal development.

Some of the couples include Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner of season 1, Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson of season 6, Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie of season 9, and Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk of season 16.

Meet the couples who are still together from seasons 1 to 16 of Married at First Sight USA

1) Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner (Image via Lifetime)

Jamie and Doug are the only couple from Season 1 who are still married. They wed in 2014 and later appeared in multiple spin-off shows, including Jamie and Doug Plus One. They have two children, Henley Grace (born in 2017) and Hendrix Douglas (born in 2020). In February 2024 announced they were expecting a third child.

2) Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico (Image via Instagram /@ashleypetta)

Ashley and Anthony remained married after Season 5 and later joined Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? The couple has two kids, Mila Rose, born in January 2019, and Vaeda Marie, born in February 2021.

3) Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre (Image via Lifetime)

Although they parted ways temporarily after season 6, Shawniece and Jephte did not get divorced and later reconciled. In August 2018, they celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Laura Denise. The couple was featured in the spin-off series Happily Ever After?, which highlighted their challenges and progress following the original show.

4) Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd (Image via Instagram/@_daniellenicole__)

Danielle and Bobby remained together after season 7 and have three children: Olivia Nicole (born 2019), Robert Elvin IV (2020), and Savannah Ann (2023). They were featured in several follow-ups, including People, sharing about the health complications Danielle experienced during her pregnancy.

5) Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller (Image via Instagram/ @phillysteph)

Stephanie and AJ remained married following season 8. The couple has traveled extensively and regularly provides updates via social media. According to their Instagram bios, AJ Vollmoeller is the President of Future Force Recruiting & Career Services and the author of How To NOT Get Hired. Stephanie Sersen describes herself as a world traveler and scuba diver.

6) Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar (Image via Instagram/ @kay_kills)

Kristine and Keith chose to stay married on Decision Day of season 8 and have since purchased and renovated a home together. The couple addressed differences in views about children and finances during their season. According to their Instagram bios, Kristine works in real estate, while Keith is a dialysis biomedical technician and a drone pilot.

7) Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie of Married At First Sight USA (Image via Lifetime)

Deonna and Gregory opted to remain married after season 9, and their first child, son Declan Okotie, was born in February of 2021. Deonna shared one of her most recent social media posts, showing her son as he turned 4 years old on February 28, 2025.

8) Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd

Married At First Sight USA (Image via Lifetime)

Jessica and Austin are the last couple left from season 10. They have a son, Westin Paul Hurd, born in November 2021. They announced in March 2024 that they were having a second child due in August 2024. One of their latest social media posts on February 10, 2025, included pictures of their second child, who turned 6 months old.

9) Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall

Married At First Sight USA (Image via Lifetime)

Woody and Amani remained together after Decision Day on season 11. Their first son, Reign, was born in June 2022, and their second son, Rai Zahir, was born in 2023. One of Amani's recent social media updates on March 24, 2025, shared her now-over breastfeeding journey and moving forward to bonding with her children.

10) Briana Myles and Vincent Morales

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales (Image via Lifetime)

Briana and Vincent are the only couple that stayed together in season 12 of Married At First Sight USA. They welcomed their daughter, Aury Bella, in January 2023. According to their Instagram bios, Briana is an engineer turned stay-at-home mompreneur, while Keith is a realtor.

11) Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk

Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk of Married At First Sight USA (Image via Instagram/ @nicoley_woley)

Nicole and Chris remained together following season 16 of Married At First Sight USA and moved into a shared home after Decision Day. In a recent Instagram post from April 7, Nicole shared a glimpse of Christopher and her playful side during their date at Play Ground Park.

Married at First Sight USA can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

