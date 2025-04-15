Where to watch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 episode 6? Details explored

Episode 6 of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 will air on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Lifetime. Titled 'Baby Shower or Breakup,' the episode will feature rising tensions as Gypsy’s boyfriend, Ken, tries to repair his relationship with her father while preparing for her baby shower. Ken’s family flies in for the event, and the couple faces pressure from both the media and the uncertainty surrounding parenthood.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up episode will be available to stream for free via Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Frndly, all of which offer free trials to new users. Sling also provides promotional discounts. Viewers can watch the episode live on Lifetime or stream it through these platforms, either live or on demand.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up - Streaming options and show overview

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 can be streamed for free using trial offers on several platforms. Philo offers more than 70 channels and an on-demand library for $28/month after the trial.

DirecTV Stream includes three pricing plans: Entertainment ($87.99), Choice ($114.99), and Ultimate ($129.99), all of which begin with a trial period and have no contractual commitments. Frndly starts at $7.99/month and offers both live and on-demand content.

Sling offers its Blue and Orange packages at $20 each for the first month (regular price: $40), with up to three streams allowed for Blue and one for Orange. The combined plan is available for $27.50 initially.

In the latest episode, 'Baby Shower or Breakup,' Ken tries to get along with Gypsy’s father despite past tension. The visit from Ken’s family adds emotional weight, and the couple grapples with public speculation about their relationship.

A big revelation from episode 5 is also expected to be unveiled in episode 6. Episode 5, titled “And the Father is…,” centered around the results of a paternity test that could determine whether Ken or Gypsy’s ex-husband, Ryan Anderson, would be listed on the baby’s birth certificate.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up follows Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who gained national attention following her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Dee Dee had abused Gypsy for years, forcing her to live as though she was gravely ill. Gypsy eventually met Nicholas Godejohn online, who would go on to kill Dee Dee while Gypsy hid in the next room.

Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and served eight years before her release in December 2023. The Lifetime docuseries documents her transition back into society and the personal and public challenges she faces in doing so.

Life after Gypsy Rose’s release from prison

In late March 2024, Gypsy announced her separation from Ryan Anderson, stating on her private Facebook page,

“Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

On April 8, 2024, court documents obtained by TMZ confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Anderson, whom she had married in July 2022 while in prison. Shortly after, she rekindled her relationship with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Gypsy and Ken were previously engaged in 2018 but ended their engagement in 2019. By late April 2024, she made their renewed relationship public through a TikTok video montage of their time together. Speaking about their reconnection on the March 17 episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Gypsy said,

“When we reconnected, it was the hormones… Do I regret it? I don't regret the choices I've made with him. What I regret is how I went about it.” She continued, “I wouldn't take it back, but I wish it would have been different for Ryan’s sake.”

Fans can stream Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up on Lifetime.

