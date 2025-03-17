Where to watch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2? Streaming details and more

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back in the spotlight with Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup Season 2. After serving over eight years in prison for her role in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s death, she faces renewed media attention. According to The Sun, Dee Dee was accused on September 17, 2024, of forcing Gypsy into unnecessary medical treatments due to Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Now, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 follows Gypsy’s post-prison life as she navigates her pregnancy, divorce proceedings, and her rekindled relationship with Ken Urker. The show, airing Mondays at 9/8c on Lifetime, highlights challenges such as parole restrictions, media scrutiny, and Gypsy Rose’s struggles with motherhood and societal expectations.

For viewers wondering where to catch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2, the series is available on Philo, Sling TV, Hulu, and Peacock.

All viewing options for Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 explored

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 airs on Lifetime every Monday at 9/8c, with new episodes available for streaming the following day. In the U.S., viewers can watch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 live or on-demand through various platforms. Philo offers Lifetime as part of its channel lineup with plans starting at $28/month and includes a seven-day free trial.

DIRECTV STREAM also provides access via its Choice package, starting at approximately $114.99/month depending on location. Sling TV features Lifetime in all its plans- Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue, with pricing varying by region.

Hulu + Live TV offers Lifetime along with its full on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+, starting at $82.99/month. For those preferring on-demand viewing only, Hulu's standard plan is available at $9.99/month with ads or $18.99/month ad-free. Peacock carries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 on-demand but with a delay after the initial broadcast, currently offering an annual plan for $29.99. Episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video individually or as a full season.

Internationally, viewers may access the series using VPN services to connect to U.S.-based platforms. Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 remains widely accessible across multiple services.

What to expect from Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 episode 2?

Episode 2 of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2, titled Your House or Mine?, will follow Gypsy Rose Blanchard as she continues to navigate major life changes amid her pregnancy and ongoing divorce. The episode will be released on March 17 at 9/8c on Lifetime.

As per Lifetime, Gypsy and her boyfriend Ken Urker are preparing for his move to a larger home, while she balances the emotional strain of her past and the pressures of motherhood.

Gypsy will return to Lake Charles to complete her dental work, hoping to leave behind both physical and emotional scars linked to her traumatic history. The episode will also explore Gypsy's attempt to strengthen her relationship with Ken as they work toward the future together.

What happened in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 episode 1?

In Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 episode 1, Pregnant on Parole, which dropped on March 10, 2025, Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared that she was expecting a baby just half a year after stepping out of prison. She is now living with her boyfriend Ken Urker in Louisiana. The episode followed Gypsy as she tried to process the emotional fallout from leaving her husband Ryan Anderson behind and reuniting with Ken.

Gypsy admitted she feels the weight of guilt from the divorce. Ken, on the other hand, pointed out that their pregnancy news came before the divorce was finalized. Together they visited a clinic for a transvaginal ultrasound and found out the baby is healthy.

They also decided to sit down with a couples therapist to untangle their growing tension. Gypsy was worried Ken might walk away like he did once before. Ken admitted he feels uneasy about the public attention surrounding them.

Meanwhile, Gypsy’s father Rod Blanchard shared his disappointment. Her sister Mia made it clear she cannot fully back Gypsy’s choices. The episode wrapped with Gypsy preparing to finalize her divorce while juggling the challenges of pregnancy and parole.

Stay tuned for more updates on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2.

