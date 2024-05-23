Where to watch House of Kardashian? Streaming platforms explored

House of Kardashian is a documentary that shows what it's like being a Kardashian, their lifestyle, and the cost that comes with it. It majorly revolves around Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner and explores what it's like to be in their shoes.

Kylie and Kendall's father and Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney's stepfather- Caitlyn Jenner is also a part of the documentary, who would give true insights into the negatives of the Kar-Jenner family, which makes the documentary even more coveted.

The documentary was already released in the UK on Sky channel, but will be made available to stream exclusively on Peacock, on November 16.

Viewers can watch House of Kardashian on Peacock

Everything to do with the most famous family in the world, whether good or bad, garners a lot of media attention. Be it the array of YouTube clickbait that fish in viewership reporting on the Kar-Jenner lives and products, or documentaries, podcasts, and more that revolve around the family, everything ignites an urge to know what went on behind the scenes to get them to this point.

House of Kardashian covers exactly that, so viewers wanting to deep-dive into the Kar-Jenner lives can tune into Peacock on November 16. The documentary is divided into three parts, each being 60 minutes long.

Even though Peacock doesn't offer a free trial like many of its contemporaries, its subscription fees are fairly reasonable. Its version with ads costs $5.99 per month, totaling $59.99 a year, while an ad-free version costs $11.99 a month and $119.99 a year. Peacock's subscription opens a library full of exceptional movies, TV shows, and reality TV for its users.

What does the official description of the House of Kardashian say?

House of Kardashian was produced by 72 films, a Freemantle production, and in association with UK's Sky studios. The official description of the documentary sheds light on what the viewers should be expecting from it. It reads:

"To some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others, they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars who are damaging women by selling their lives as a superficial fairytale".

It continues:

"As the family's influence and ambition continues to grow, the series also considers where their huge power will take them and the kind of legacy they will leave behind".

House of Kardashian gets referred to in the premiere episode of The Kardashians season 5

The recent episode of The Kardashians, which was released on May 23, saw Khloe, Kris, Scott, and Kim talking about the documentary. Khloe expressed her disapproval of Caitlyn's acceptance to be a part of a production that didn't speak of their family in a good light.

Kim said that she holds no grudges toward Caitlyn, instead, she is grateful for the way she brought her up. When Khloe said she was hurt because she was so close to Caitlyn, they used to watch unsolved mysteries together, Scott said Caitlyn was an "unsolved mystery".

Why did Caitlyn say yes to House of Kardashian?

Caitlyn said that when she was offered to do the documentary she took it because she wanted to tell the world the real truth and positively represent the family. When asked if she talked to them before doing the documentary, she said:

"I really haven’t talked with them about it. I’m kind of doing this on my own. I’ve been in the media for a long time. I know how the game is played."

All 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are available to watch on Peacock.