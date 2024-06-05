Who is the 5-year-old drummer on America's Got Talent season 19? Chrisyius Whitehead gets standing ovation 

America's Got Talent season 19 aired a new episode this week on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. During the segment, several talented acts took to the stage, including one of the youngest performers ever to appear on AGT.

Chrisyius Whitehead, a 5-year-old drummer from Florida, appeared on the show in the latest segment and was accompanied by his parents. Although Chrisyuis is not on social media, the act's parents often take to TikTok to share the little drummer's videos with the world.

The contestant's first interaction with fame came after his father shared a video of the AGT performer and his siblings singing, which soon went viral.

Episodes of America's Got Talent season 19 air every week on Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC.

America's Got Talent season 19: 5-year-old drummer gets standing ovation

Chrisyius Whitehead appeared on America's Got Talent in the latest episode and impressed the audience even before he started performing. Ahead of his performance, the judges had a brief conversation with him, during which Simon told the 5-year-old that he had the "coolest first name" that the AGT judge had ever heard.

Simon asked him how old he was, and hearing that the contestant was only five years old, members of the audience said "aww" and clapped. Simon asked him what he would do with the grand prize of $1 million if he won.

"I would share with the poor people and homeless people and everybody in this whole world," Chrisyius replied.

The America's Got Talent season 19 contestant's answer earned him another round of applause. Simon Cowell asked him what he would get for himself, to which Chrisyius said that he would buy "200 bags of slime and squishy toys."

The AGT judge asked Chrisyius how long he had been learning to play the drums. The contestant replied that he had been playing since he was "one and two, and three." Simon told the musician that his son was also a drummer and noted that being a drummer was the "coolest thing" in the world.

Chrisyius then left the studio audience and the judges in raptures with his performance. The audience cheered, while Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum grooved to the music. The contestant's parents, who were backstage with Terry Crews, cried seeing how much support their son was getting while on the AGT season 19 stage.

After the performance, the audience and judges, Simon, Heidi, and Howie Mandel, all gave him a standing ovation. Howie asked the contestant whether he was standing or sitting while playing the drums, to which the America's Got Talent contestant replied that he was standing. The judge said that the contestant did "great."

Heidi Klum said:

"I have to say you're better than most adults that are trying to do this, young man. I can't believe you're only five years old. I want to know, do you train everyday to be that good?"

Chrisyius replied that he did, and the judge told him his dedication was apparent because he was "very very good." Sofia added that she loved that she could tell he was enjoying himself. Simon Cowell told Howie that he disagreed that the AGT season 19 contestant was great because he was "brilliant."

"Your timing was unbelievable, your showmanship was unbelievable and you're doing something, most importantly, I can tell, you love and you know what, being a great drummer means you are the coolest person on the planet right now."

All four judges said "yes" to the contestant, who made it to the next round of the talent hunt.

America's Got Talent will return next week with another episode on NBC.