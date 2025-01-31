Who is Cass Bird? Everything to know about The Real Housewives of New York City Star Jenna Lyons' partner

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 released part 1 of its reunion special on January 28, 2025, bringing the cast together to discuss key moments from the season. During the episode, Jenna Lyons revealed details about her relationship with photographer Cass Bird.

While speaking about their commitment, The Real Housewives of New York City star Lyons shared that she and Bird had an “emotional” wedding ceremony in Texas. However, she clarified that it was not a legally recognized marriage. During the reunion, Lyons said:

“We're not in a hurry. We're already like together so that's the most important part.”

She explained that they did not feel pressured to make their marriage official, as they already consider themselves a family. The couple had previously confirmed their engagement in October 2024.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Lyons first introduced Bird to the public in June 2023 during a New York Times feature. Since then, they have been seen together at events and on social media. Cass Bird, a photographer and filmmaker, has worked with various fashion brands such as Chanel and celebrities. Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry are among her clients, as per her biography on Communication Arts magazine.

Cass Bird’s photography career explored: The work of The Real Housewives of New York City Star Jenna Lyons' partner

According to Smith College Museum of Art's feature published on November 8, 2012, Cass Bird was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, before moving to the East Coast. She attended Smith College in Massachusetts, where she explored different art forms, including glassblowing and photography.

After graduating in 1999, she relocated to New York City and started her career in photography. In a Communication Arts' feature, Cass Bird mentioned:

"I didn’t show any natural gifts for photography at the time, but I did like the mechanics of it."

Bird began her career by taking pictures of her actor friends, which led to early opportunities in commercial photography. Her first assignments included campaigns for Nike, Urban Outfitters, and Converse. By 2005, her work was featured in gallery exhibitions and became part of the Brooklyn Museum’s permanent collection.

Over the years, Bird expanded her portfolio, shooting for major publications such as The New Yorker, Vogue, and Wall Street Journal Magazine. She has worked with celebrities like Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber, and Michael B. Jordan. Her photography style often focuses on portraiture and themes of gender expression. Bird has also directed short films and video projects for fashion brands.

Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird relationship timeline

Before her relationship with The Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons, Bird was in a long-term partnership with Ali Bird, a director at The Wall Group. The two met in 1997 and were together for 14 years, as reported by Vogue in 2017. They share two children, Leo and Mae, and co-parent after their split.

Later, Bird and Lyons got engaged in 2024 after dating for over a year. In an appearance on Sherri on October 24 of the same year, Lyons confirmed their engagement and spoke about choosing her engagement ring. The couple has since attended public events together and shared moments from their relationship on social media.

During The Real Housewives of New York City reunion, Lyons explained that while they had a wedding ceremony, it was not "legally binding." She described it as a meaningful experience with close friends.

Fans can watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 2 airing on February 4, 2025, only on Bravo.

