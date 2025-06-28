Who is Christina Wilson from Hell’s Kitchen season 10? Chef's age, job, and more explored

Rising to prominence after her appearance on Hell’s Kitchen Season 10, Christina Wilson became one of the most recognizable figures from the series through her continued work with the Gordon Ramsay restaurant group. Christina, 46, is an American chef and the Hell's Kitchen season 10 champion who was awarded a head chef job at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Las Vegas.

She was the previous Vice President of Culinary at Gordon Ramsay North America and served as the sous chef on several seasons of the show, and with senior positions in the company's U.S. operations.

Everything we know about Chef Christina Wilson of Hell’s Kitchen season 10

Early background and culinary foundation

Trending

Born on January 15, 1979, Christina Wilson is a native of Phillipsburg, New Jersey. She graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1997, where she played field hockey, basketball, and softball.

She received a basketball scholarship to West Chester University in Pennsylvania, but eventually lost the scholarship and paid for school by working as a server to cover her tuition. She subsequently attended Temple University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English and Language Arts in 2007.

Wilson has three brothers and attributes her love for cooking to her grandmother at a young age.

Wilson's win in Hell's Kitchen

Chef Christina Wilson competed on Hell’s Kitchen season 10 and was selected by Gordon Ramsay as the first finalist. She and fellow finalist Justin were instructed to develop a full menu, including four appetizers, four entrées, and three desserts.

Their preparation involved a visit to Las Vegas, where they were to meet with sous chefs and finish up the dishes in their individual sessions. Wilson used dishes based on her culinary history and experiences.

For the last challenge, Wilson faced her menu in head-to-head competition with Justin, and was judged by visiting chefs such as Francois Payard, Michel Richard, Julian Serrano, and Wolfgang Puck.

She edged in three out of five rounds. Due to her performance, she got the first choice for her ultimate brigade, drafting in Dana, Patrick, Kimmie, and Robyn.

During Hell's Kitchen season 10 finale dinner service, she faced communication and execution issues, especially between Robyn and Dana. Though there were disagreements and technical mistakes with some dishes, Wilson had her crew complete the full service.

After the challenge, Gordon Ramsay declared her the winner of season 10, giving her the chef de cuisine title at Gordon Ramsay Steak.

Career after Hell’s Kitchen

After her victory, Christina Wilson remained active in the Gordon Ramsay team. As per her LinkedIn profile, she was the Chef de Cuisine of Gordon Ramsay Steak from 2012 to 2014 and later Executive Chef of Gordon Ramsay BurGR in 2014.

She was elevated to Culinary Director for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants' U.S. division in 2015 and remained in that position for more than five years.

From 2020 until 2023, Wilson was Vice President of Culinary at Gordon Ramsay North America. Along with serving Ramsay's restaurants, she established Humble Pie, LLC, in 2015 and currently runs the company in Las Vegas.

Wilson returned to Hell's Kitchen as a mentor, this time acting as the red team's sous chef during season 15 and seasons 17 through 22. There, she guided and critiqued contestants, providing feedback and supervision during services.

Hell’s Kitchen is available for streaming anytime on Hulu and Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More