Who got eliminated in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26? Details explored

Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26, which premiered on February 7, 2025, on ITV2, featured the dramatic conclusion of the "Snog, Marry, Pie" challenge. Tensions ran high as the game stirred up friction between Chuggs and Danielle, who clashed over the aftermath of their earlier date.

The next day, the Islanders were called to gather around the fire pit for a recoupling, with the boys taking charge of choosing their partners. Several couples remained unchanged from the previous pairing, including Curtis and Ekin-Su, Ronnie and Harriett, Sammy and Elma, Omar and Catherine, and Casey and Gabby.

When it was time for Luca to make his decision, he chose to partner up with Grace instead of picking Samie, whom he had previously paired up with. Chuggs went last and was still affected by the fight he had with his partner Danielle, and because of this, he chose to partner up with Tina.

This left Samie and Danielle standing unpicked in front of the firepit. In a shocking turn of events, the Islanders received a text revealing that both Samie and Danielle had been dumped from the villa after failing to be chosen by any of the male contestants.

After getting dumped in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26, Samie and Danielle sat down with host Maya Jama to reflect on their recent runs in the villa and their eliminations.

Samie recalled one of her first conversations with Luca upon entering the Love Island: All Stars season 2 villa, where they had discussed how he had previously slid into her DMs.

She shared with Maya that Luca had messaged her first in February 2024. However, she revealed she didn't reply to his message because she was in a relationship with someone else.

Luca messaged her again in September when she had broken up with her ex. However, she noted that by that point she didn't want to engage with men.

"Yeah, he did message me first, he actually messaged me in February. I didn't open it, didn't reply, because I was in a relationship and then he messaged me again in September when I'd just split up with my ex. At this point I was heartbroken and sworn off men. Didn't want to talk to them," she said.

Maya then asked Samie if she believed things would have turned out differently if she had entered the Love Island: All Stars villa a bit earlier. She responded confidently, saying "it would be a very different story."

Danielle agreed with Samie's comments, noting that Luca had said the same thing. To this, Samie added that Luca's facial expressions reveal more than what he verbally admits.

"His eyes tell like a thousand stories when he looks, doesn't he," Samie said.

During the recent recoupling, Luca chose to couple up with Grace instead of his former partner, Samie, whom the public had originally paired him with. Referencing this, the Love Island: All Stars host asked Samie whether she believed the couple would stay together. In response, she simply said they would have to wait and see.

Maya then shifted her attention to Danielle, who had disrupted Curtis and Ekin-su's relationship with her arrival. Danielle shared that she felt like she had made a good connection with Curtis and was surprised when he chose to be with Ekin-su, noting that he kept himself "open" till the very end.

The Love Island: All Stars participant then reflected on her connection with Chuggs, admitting that while she had attempted to engage in a flirty conversation with him, she soon realized there was no real spark between them. She added that she wasn’t surprised when he chose to couple up with Tina.

