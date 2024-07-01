Who is Maura Higgins? Meet the Love Island USA Aftersun host

Maura Higgins is a reality TV personality, model, and now a host of the Love Island USA Aftersun. Maura has been a contestant in season five of Love Island UK, where she ended up as a finalist. She entered the show as a 'bombshell' and paired with Curtis Pritchard. Apart from that, she has also participated in many other reality TV shows and she also has several entrepreneurial ventures.

Love Island USA Aftersun is a chat show that premiered on Peacock on June 15. It is hosted by Maura Higgins, and revolves around the eliminated contestants of Love Island USA. These contestants join the host to share their experiences on the show and talk about their journey. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Maura Higgins interviews eliminated contestants from the villa, unveiling their journey through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and conversations about their villa experiences."

Maura Higgins: Love Island USA Aftersun host has a degree in hairdressing

Maura Higgins is an Irish reality TV personality, model, entrepreneur and who has recently ventured into hosting. She hails from Ballymahon, County Longford, Ireland, and has a vocational degree in hairdressing. She pursued her hair-dressing career for a while before featuring as a monster girl for famous Monster Drinks.

In 2019, Maura appeared on season five of Love Island UK as a 'bombshell' during episode 10. Fans loved her for taking a stand for herself and speaking her mind.

Maura has participated in other reality shows like Dancing on Ice, The Morning, Glow Up ( Irish version), and Cooking with the Stars. Maura has hosted the Love Island Game show as well. She has been compared to a veteran host of the Love Island Aftersun Maya Jama, because of the ease with which she carries off the show, and lets the contestants spill the beans about behind-the-scenes content.

Maura on hosting the Love Island Aftersun

Love Island Aftersun is a spin-off and the format is that of the talk show where eliminated islanders make their appearance to talk about their journey on the show.

For Maura, the experience of hosting is both thrilling and nerve-racking as she mentions in an interview. She was nervously looking at her hosting skills on the TV. In an interview with Irish Mirror, she said:

"I was shattered. I think just all the emotions.. first Aftersun is done, which I am so, so happy about. I was a nervous wreck watching it back. Me and Carl were sat there, like 'You need to feel my chest'. My heart was literally thumping and I’m not a nervous person. I don’t really get nervous. My hands were going… I just wanted to make everyone proud. It was a success, and I am so happy with how it turned out. Everyone was really happy."

She calls herself her own worst critic during the interview. She was overwhelmed by the responses she got from her fans, which made her believe that she was doing well as a host and could be a little lighter on herself. She said:

"So many of my friends were sending me voice notes. I was replying to them this morning. I’m super happy. I just wanted to say thank you to every single person who has DM’d me and has found ways of watching the show in the UK. I've gone through all the DMs and I cried. I’m going to cry right now."

She also added:

"I just felt overwhelmed with emotion and very, very proud. Massive thanks to everyone. It was scary and I’m just so proud of myself. I got through it. I’m excited for all the other shows."

Maura Higgins will seen hosting Love Island USA Aftersun every Tuesday premiering on Peacock at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.

