Who is Maya Jama? Meet the host of Love Island UK season 11

Maya Jama joined the Love Island franchise as the host in its winter edition, which aired in January 2023. She replaced Laura Whitmore, who cited being unable to assist the contestants as her reason for leaving, in an interview with Psychologies magazine.

From her previous work in the media industry, Maya Jama had a reputation for being bold and sassy, something viewers were excited to see on the already popular Love Island. Before her Love Island debut as a host, Maya Jama worked as a TV presenter for years, for various channels like BBC.

More details on Love Island's host Maya Jama

Personal details of Maya Jama

Maya was born on August 14, 1994, which makes her 29 years old. She was born in Bristol, to a Somali father, and a mother who had Swedish and Scottish roots. Her mother, Sadie, gave birth to Maya when she was just 19, and named her after her favorite author and poet from the US, Maya Angelou.

Maya's father remained in prison for most of her life, for crimes related to pub brawls and fights. The mother-daughter duo though, often come together on talk shows and are even spotted at private celebrity events.

While still in Bristol, Maya attended Cotham school. She then moved to London in 2012 to pursue a media career and tried her hand at acting, modeling, and TV presenting.

Maya Jama's career

Maya was interested in TV presenting from a young age, she started early on with JumpOff TV and Rinse FM, hosting weekly video countdown. In 2014, she hosted Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities for Copa90, which was a travelogue for 2014's FIFA World Cup held in Brazil.

In 2018, Jama also co-presented the first season of The Circle UK, alongside Alice Levine. In January 2021, Maya was announced as the new presenter to the coveted show, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-up Star. She also appeared as a guest on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Apart from her achievements on TV, Maya Jama launched a successful clothing collection with the popular e-commerce site Pretty Little Things, in 2018, followed by a second collection in 2019.

Moreover, she is also an ambassador for Adidas and did ad campaigns for GAP, JD Sports, and Aussie, among many others. She also launched her own line of eye masks called MIJ Masks, with its first supply getting sold out in 24 hrs.

Maya Jama's dating life

From 2014 to 2019, Jama was romantically involved with British rapper Stormzy. Later she was linked to NBA star Ben Simmons in 2021. She made her relationship with him public and got engaged with just five months into their relationship in December. However, they called off their engagement later in August 2022.

Reports of Maya allegedly getting back with her former boyfriend Stormzy started doing rounds on the internet after the two were spotted together at the All Points East festival in East London, over the August bank holiday weekend.

They were then papped holidaying together in Greece and on October 7, 2023, Maya made their relationship public by posting a picture of Stormzy picking her up from the airport on her Instagram story.

Love Island UK season 11 will be released on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9 pm on ITV2.