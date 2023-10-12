"Mad in love" Ben Simmons once asked for $1.4 million engagement ring back from British TV star Maya Jama

Ben Simmons has made headlines for his on-court struggles with the Philadelphia 76ers and before in February 2022 with the Brooklyn Nets, as he continues to miss games with injuries. His personal life had made headlines once, more specifically, his relationship with TV star Maya Jama.

The couple's long-distance relationship wasn't working. Thus, they decided to go their separate ways in 2022. This was disappointing news as the two had recently engaged in December 2021.

According to Fox News, the Nets star was upset by this and asked her to give him back their engagement ring, worth $1.4 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ben was shocked when she left and didn’t give him the ring back. He was madly in love with her and thought it was forever. So, he was upset she didn’t give it back. It cost around $1 million, and they were engaged less than a year," a friend of Ben Simmons said back in late January via Fox Sports Australia.

At the same time, the British star didn't expect things to go that way and was "surprised" her ex-fiance asked for the engagement ring back.

"Given Ben has never, until now, asked for the ring back, you can appreciate the letter came somewhat as a surprise to Maya. Maya received a request from Ben’s representatives on Friday afternoon, asking her to return the engagement ring he gave her as a gift last year," a source close to Maya Jama told the Sun via Fox Sports Australia.

"This was the first time that she has been asked by Ben to return it, and to avoid any doubt, she has never refused to return it. Maya is making arrangements to return the ring to Ben and wishes him all the best," the source added.

Since ending their relationship, the two have gone separate ways, focusing on their respective careers in the British TV and the NBA.

When did Ben Simmons and Maya Jama start dating?

The ex-couple met in early 2021 and started dating in May. They had just come off break-ups with Kendall Jenner (Ben Simmons) and TV presenter and rapper Stormzy (Maya Jama). The two got engaged seven months later, in December 2021.

However, things didn't go the best way for the couple. Based on Jama's comments back in January, it looks like the couple broke up in December 2022.

"I’m single right now. Newly single. It’s only been a month, but it’s nice," the British TV star told The Times via FOX Sports Australia.

It remains unclear what they are both doing in their personal lives, but Simmons is focused on the start of the NBA season and is hopeful he will have a great season with Brooklyn.