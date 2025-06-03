⁠Who returned to the competition in Yes, Chef! episode 6? Details explored

Yes, Chef! season 1 aired episode 6 this week on Monday, June 2, 2025. The episode saw the return of eliminated contestants as they attempted to re-enter the competition and join the NBC reality show.

Chefs Petrina, Torrence, Michelle, Julia, and Peter returned to the kitchen, but only two returned to the competition. However, to keep it fair, two chefs were also eliminated from Yes, Chef! after competing against the returning cast members in a cook-off.

Ultimately, chef Petrina Peart took Christopher Morales's place in the competition while Julie Chebotar defeated Ronny Miranda and eliminated him.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"The chefs are forced to come up with their best sweet dish to help temper the visitors who are coming back and looking for revenge; Martha and José are judging blind; the chefs in the cook-off are fired up to stay in the competition."

Eliminated chefs return to Yes, Chef! to steal back their spots to win $250,000

In episode 6 of Yes, Chef! season 1, the eliminated contestants returned to the show to steal back their spots and re-enter the NBC show. However, it was easier said than done as they competed against the current contestants and had to eliminate them.

On Yes, Chef! season 1, hosts Martha Stewart and José Andrés told the chefs that two eliminated contestants would return, but two current ones would also be sent home.

In the first challenge, current and eliminated chefs competed against each other. The top two eliminated chefs then got to choose who they wanted to face in a cook-off.

"If the eliminated chef wins, they will take their opponent’s place in the competition," Martha Stewart revealed.

Team Blue consisted of the eliminated contestants while Team Green consisted of the contestants who were at risk of going home. Petrina made a whimsical pastry tart with tonka bean creme anglaise with berries, Peter prepared a lemon strawberry bourbon tart, while Michelle made a ricotta cheesecake, betty compote and a graham cracker crust.

Chef Julia made a stuffed berry crepe with ricotta cream and a dry strawberry powder, and Torracne served the judges with a fig and blue cheese hand pie, ricotta cream with a citrus granita.

Team Green's Lee Frank made a maple bacon wrapped pork tenderloin with sweet pepper and corn puree, while Jake Lawler made a spicy and sweet glazed porn lion with pumpkin spice delicata and mushrooms. Christoper made a chocolate cappalletti with peanut butter creme anglaise, while Zain made a sweet corn custard, brown sugar and butter cake.

Emily made a miso chocolate brownie with strawberry white chocolate ganache, while Ronny made a honey marshmallow with caramel corn.

Blue team's Julia and Petrina emerged victorious while Green team's Emily, Ronny, and Christopher found themselves at the bottom. The winnres picked who they wanted to compete against and picked Ronny and Chris.

For their faceoff, the Yes, Chef! contestants had 30 minutes to either "grill, flambé, or torch" their dishes. Julia and Ronny went head-to-head in a flambé challenge, however, Martha Stewart was unsure of Julia making a crepe again. However, she was also unsure of Ronny's dish as he used a mezcal in his flambé and she wasn't a fan of the "smoky flavor."

Ronny made a pan-seared ribeye with salsa macha and cauliflower purée, while Julia made a crepe suzette with orange liqueur and blood orange.

In the grill challenge, Chris and Petrina faced off. Petrina made grilled chicken curry with grilled vegetables, while Chris cooked a grilled steak with vegetable risotto and red pepper coulis.

Ultimately, Ronny and Chris's dishes did not match up to Juila and Petrina's and they were eliminated. Subsequently, the eliminated contestants took their positions in the game.

Tune in every Monday at 10 pm ET to watch new episodes of Yes, Chef! season 1 on NBC.

