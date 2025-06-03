Yes, Chef! episode 6 recap — The chefs bring their best sweet dishes in a blind judging cook-off

Yes, Chef! aired its sixth episode on June 2, 2025, titled “Sweet Revenge.” This week’s challenge saw a major twist as the eliminated chefs returned to the kitchen for a chance to win their way back into the competition. Hosts Martha Stewart and José Andrés, who judged the challenge blind for the first time, introduced a cook-off format where the bottom-performing chefs could be swapped out if the returning contestants outperformed them.
The remaining chefs had to make a sweet dish, while the returning chefs cooked to win back a spot. After blind judging, Petrina Peart and Julia Chebotar were chosen as the top two returnees.
They picked Ronny Miranda and Chris Morales from the main group for a 30-minute cook-off using either a grill, flambé, or torch. In the end, Petrina and Julia won, and Ronny and Chris were sent home.
Returning chefs fight for redemption in sweet challenge in Yes, Chef!
The episode kicked off with eliminated chefs Petrina Peart, Julia Chebotar, Peter Richardson, Michelle Francis, and Chef T returning to the kitchen. Petrina presented a pastry tart that cracked during baking but impressed José, who said, “this to me is whimsy.” Julia’s crepe, despite being a bit thick, was praised by Martha for its clever use of dehydrated fruit.
Chef T’s fig and blue cheese hand pie, featuring a syringe of sauce, didn’t land well with Martha, who called it “very disturbing.” Michelle’s large ricotta cheesecake was described as “undercooked” by the judges, and Peter’s lemon strawberry bourbon tart had a less pungent lemon curd, but José appreciated the flavour. Petrina and Julia were named the top two returning chefs.
Meanwhile, the remaining chefs—Lee Frank, Jake Lawler, Christopher Morales, Zain Ismail, Emily Brubaker, and Ronny Miranda—faced their own challenges. José called Lee’s gastrique “flavourful,” but wanted thinner pork slices. Jake’s pink pork was “more enjoyable,” while Emily’s miso brownie was too dry, according to the judges.
Ronny’s caramel corn was “cute” but too sweet for José, and Chris’ cappelletti lost its focus in the sauce. Ultimately, Emily, Ronny, and Chris were placed in the bottom three in Yes, Chef!.
Cook-off sends Chris and Ronny home after fire challenge in Yes, Chef!
For the cook-off, Petrina and Julia each chose a chef from the bottom three to challenge. Petrina chose Chris, and Julia chose Ronny. The chefs had 30 minutes to cook a dish using either grill, flambé, or torch methods. Chris made a grilled steak with vegetable risotto and red pepper sauce, but José said the risotto was “underdone.”
Petrina chose a grilled curry chicken with vegetables to showcase her Jamaican roots, and while José noted the chicken could have been “slightly more juicy,” the flavours stood out. Julia made a Crepe Suzette with orange liqueur and blood orange, impressing Martha with its “simple and delicious” flavours.
Ronny prepared a pan-seared ribeye with salsa macha and cauliflower puree, but José felt the “ingredients were not talking to each other.” In the end, Petrina and Julia reclaimed their spots in the Yes, Chef! competition, while Ronny and Chris were sent home. As José summed up, “the different components were not one.”
Yes, Chef! airs Mondays at 10 pm ET on NBC, with episodes available on Peacock the next day.