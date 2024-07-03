Who is Tony from The Mole season 2? Netflix reality star's age, career, and more explored

The first part of The Mole season 2, including episodes 1 to 5 released on June 28. Among the 12 contestants was Tony, aka Antonio Alejandro Castellanos, who stood out because of his unique gameplay and his romance with fellow contestant Hannah Burns.

However, Tony's journey in The Mole season 2 was only 5 episodes long as he was eliminated after taking the quiz in the last episode of the first part of the season. This came as a shock not only to Hannah but also to the viewers, as his gameplay seemed strategic and well-thought-out from the outside.

Fans have since been curious to know more about the reality TV star. According to Netflix's official description of season 2's players, Tony is a 24-year-old who works as a VIP host.

More details on Tony from The Mole season 2

Apart from being a VIP host, the season 2 contestant also enjoys working out. His description by the platform states that he has been working out for half his life and his average daily screen time is 19 hours. He is active on social media and often shares glimpses from his time at the gym. His Instagram bio states that he hails from South Florida.

Each player on season 2 was asked why they weren't the mole before they commenced the game. Their answers were included in the official cast description and Tony answered the question by stating that being the mole and hiding his intentions "sounds exhausting."

"Hiding my true intentions for that long sounds exhausting, and I don’t have the mental stamina to keep that act up," he said.

What is The Mole season 2 star Tony's Instagram page like?

Antonio's Instagram page includes the Public Figure tag in his bio, which reads:

"I hope you find what you’re looking for".

Apart from a link to Netflix, his bio also has a link to his Linktree page, which includes all his social media handles: TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Tony's Instagram page is full of pictures and videos of him working out. It also has glimpses of him hanging out with his friends and family, traveling, and enjoying his free time. He most recently shared a reel about "trusting Hannah" on July 2. The clip also featured Netflix veterans Myles and Kyle from The Circle season 6.

Tony's run on The Mole season 2

Once the players arrived at the villa in episode 1 of the show, Tony and Hannah expressed that they trusted each other. In a confessional, Hannah said that there was something about Tony that made her believe that he wasn't the mole and she wished to stick to him till the end.

Tony's real game plan came to light in episodes 2 and 3 in the exemption challenge, during which the last person to get out of a room would avoid elimination but at the cost of the money in the prize pot.

He was eventually beaten by Hannah, who asked him to get up and leave, and he obliged, leaving a little more than $9k in the prize pot, which initially had $45k.

He and Hannah became inseparable towards the end of episode 3. They strategized together and were also seen spending quality time together. However, after they took the quiz in episode 4 and targeted the same person, Tony was eliminated, leaving Hannah in tears.

Episodes 6 to 8 of The Mole season 2 are set to release on July 5.

