Who went home on Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7? Details explored

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7, which aired August 11, 2025, concluded with two contestants leaving the competition. The episode featured a series of developments involving challenges, conversations, and shifting dynamics among the cast. A group vote determined which man would not be able to give out a rose, leading to one elimination that subsequently resulted in a second contestant’s departure. The rose ceremony also confirmed the week’s pairings and departures. By the end of the episode, Kim was voted off due to concerns from fellow contestants, and Faith left alongside him, ending their time in Paradise.Kim and Faith were eliminated after a group vote in Bachelor in Paradise season 10How Kim was eliminated in episode 7 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarly in the episode, contestants took part in the “Secret Rendezvous” challenge, where couples answered questions individually to see how well their responses matched. Lea and Jonathon scored the highest, but the challenge also allowed contestants to see if they matched with someone outside their current pairing.Later, season 10 host Jesse Palmer informed the group that they would be voting on which man would not receive a rose in the upcoming ceremony. This vote would directly determine who left the beach, with the man’s partner also departing. Discussions among contestants revealed that some considered Kim due to health concerns stemming from a previous challenge. During the “Birds of Paradise” competition in the prior week, Kim had experienced an increased heart rate and sought medical assistance.When votes were cast, Kim received enough to be eliminated, ending his time on Bachelor in Paradise before he could hand out a rose.Faith’s exit alongside KimKim and Faith on Bachelor Paradise season 10 (Image via Instagram/@korde1l)Faith’s elimination was a direct result of Kim’s departure. She had joined Bachelor in Paradise after the third rose ceremony and accepted a rose from Kim during the Goldens’ second rose ceremony. The two maintained their pairing into the next week, with Faith giving her rose to Kim at the following ceremony.Because the format required contestants to be paired to stay in the competition, Kim’s exit meant Faith would also leave. The rose ceremony that followed confirmed their departure, finalizing the week’s eliminations.Faith first appeared in Bachelor Nation on The Golden Bachelor season 1 in 2023, where she was part of Gerry Turner’s cast. On Paradise, she arrived in week 4 and remained until her elimination in week 6’s rose ceremony, which aired as part of episode 7.Episode 7 rose ceremony resultsBachelor in Paradise @BachParadiseLINKThe category is: favorite chyrons from tonight's episode.After the Bachelor in Paradise group vote removed Kim from contention, the remaining male contestants proceeded to hand out roses to their chosen partners. Jonathon gave his rose to Lea, Spencer chose Jess, Andrew paired with Alexe, Dale selected Kat, Sean chose Allyshia, Jeremy gave his rose to Bailey, Keith paired with Kathy, and Brian gave his rose to Parisa.With Kim unable to participate in the rose ceremony, Faith’s name was not called, confirming both of their departures.Their exits reduced the number of contestants as the season moved closer to its conclusion. Episode 7 continued the season’s revised format, where contestants only choose from the remaining cast and compete in challenges for strategic advantages, alongside the traditional rose ceremonies.Tune in for Bachelor in Paradise season 10's new episode every Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC and stream anytime on Hulu.