Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7 recap: Shocking revelation sparks tension ahead of double elimination

In Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7, a disclosure from Brian about Jeremy’s past communication with Susie created friction among contestants and influenced dynamics leading into a double elimination. During the “Secret Rendezvous” challenge, couples answered compatibility questions, with Lea and Jonathon winning. As part of the twist, contestants learned if they matched answers with others outside their pairings. Following the challenge, Brian privately told Bailey that Jeremy had allegedly reached out to Susie and expressed intentions to propose to her, prompting a series of confrontations and shifting alliances before the Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony.Episode 7 overview of Bachelor in Paradise season 10Challenge results and strategic discussionsThe Bachelor in Paradise episode opened with Faith discussing concerns for Kim after last week’s “Birds of Paradise” challenge, which led him to seek medical assistance. Lea and Jonathon secured the win in the “Secret Rendezvous” challenge by matching the most answers. Contestants also discovered potential matches with others not in their current pairs, but chose not to pursue them. Jesse explained that the challenge also served as a way to test whether contestants might be more compatible with others beyond their chosen partners. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the challenge, Brian received a match with Bailey and later asked to meet her privately. Bailey, aware of his connection with Parisa, spoke to Jeremy about her uncertainty regarding Brian’s intentions. This conversation led Jeremy and Bailey to consider voting for Brian’s elimination. Brian’s approach was noted by several contestants, who began forming opinions on whether his actions were strategic or unnecessary.Revelation about Jeremy and its impactBrian later spoke with Parisa, clarifying that his interest in meeting Bailey was not romantic. He stated that Jeremy had contacted Susie and expressed a willingness to propose to her. Brian then decided to inform Bailey directly, causing her to reconsider her position in the competition. This conversation took place shortly after the challenge, intensifying discussions about loyalty and transparency among the group.Bachelor in Paradise season 10 (Image via Instagram/@bachelorinparadise)Bailey confronted Jeremy, who acknowledged calling Susie but denied regretting his choice to be with Bailey. Initially indicating a desire to leave, Bailey later engaged in further discussion with Jeremy on the beach. Jeremy denied making the proposal statement, and Bailey appeared to accept his explanation, deciding to remain.Group reactions and tensions before eliminationSeveral contestants questioned Brian’s decision to share the information with Bailey, suggesting it caused unnecessary disruption. During the cocktail party, Jeremy and Bailey presented themselves as reconciled, but Jeremy addressed Brian regarding his disclosure. The majority of contestants sided against Brian, while Wells observed the situation from the bar.Before the rose ceremony, contestants voted on which man would not receive a rose to present. Votes were split between Kim, due to health concerns, and Brian, due to his actions. The group ultimately voted Kim out, resulting in his exit from Bachelor in Paradise alongside Faith, who was his partner.Rose ceremony resultsThe rose ceremony concluded with the following pairings: Jonathon and Lea, Spencer and Jess, Andrew and Alexe, Dale and Kat, Sean and Allyshia, Jeremy and Bailey, Keith and Kathy, and Brian and Parisa. Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadiseLINKWho's keeping secrets? 👀 #BachelorInParadise is all new tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu!The episode ended with the remaining couples advancing to the next stage, where alliances and relationships will continue to influence both personal and strategic decisions in Bachelor in Paradise.The Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is available for streaming anytime on Hulu.