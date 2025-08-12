  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7 recap: Shocking revelation sparks tension ahead of double elimination

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7 recap: Shocking revelation sparks tension ahead of double elimination

By Stephany Montero
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:41 GMT
Kim and Faith of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 (Image via Instagram/@bachelorinparadise)
Kim and Faith of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 (Image via Instagram/@bachelorinparadise)

In Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7, a disclosure from Brian about Jeremy’s past communication with Susie created friction among contestants and influenced dynamics leading into a double elimination. During the “Secret Rendezvous” challenge, couples answered compatibility questions, with Lea and Jonathon winning.

Ad

As part of the twist, contestants learned if they matched answers with others outside their pairings. Following the challenge, Brian privately told Bailey that Jeremy had allegedly reached out to Susie and expressed intentions to propose to her, prompting a series of confrontations and shifting alliances before the Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony.

Episode 7 overview of Bachelor in Paradise season 10

Challenge results and strategic discussions

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Bachelor in Paradise episode opened with Faith discussing concerns for Kim after last week’s “Birds of Paradise” challenge, which led him to seek medical assistance. Lea and Jonathon secured the win in the “Secret Rendezvous” challenge by matching the most answers.

Contestants also discovered potential matches with others not in their current pairs, but chose not to pursue them. Jesse explained that the challenge also served as a way to test whether contestants might be more compatible with others beyond their chosen partners.

Ad
Ad

After the challenge, Brian received a match with Bailey and later asked to meet her privately. Bailey, aware of his connection with Parisa, spoke to Jeremy about her uncertainty regarding Brian’s intentions.

This conversation led Jeremy and Bailey to consider voting for Brian’s elimination. Brian’s approach was noted by several contestants, who began forming opinions on whether his actions were strategic or unnecessary.

Revelation about Jeremy and its impact

Ad

Brian later spoke with Parisa, clarifying that his interest in meeting Bailey was not romantic. He stated that Jeremy had contacted Susie and expressed a willingness to propose to her.

Brian then decided to inform Bailey directly, causing her to reconsider her position in the competition. This conversation took place shortly after the challenge, intensifying discussions about loyalty and transparency among the group.

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 (Image via Instagram/@bachelorinparadise)
Bachelor in Paradise season 10 (Image via Instagram/@bachelorinparadise)

Bailey confronted Jeremy, who acknowledged calling Susie but denied regretting his choice to be with Bailey. Initially indicating a desire to leave, Bailey later engaged in further discussion with Jeremy on the beach. Jeremy denied making the proposal statement, and Bailey appeared to accept his explanation, deciding to remain.

Ad

Group reactions and tensions before elimination

Several contestants questioned Brian’s decision to share the information with Bailey, suggesting it caused unnecessary disruption. During the cocktail party, Jeremy and Bailey presented themselves as reconciled, but Jeremy addressed Brian regarding his disclosure. The majority of contestants sided against Brian, while Wells observed the situation from the bar.

Before the rose ceremony, contestants voted on which man would not receive a rose to present. Votes were split between Kim, due to health concerns, and Brian, due to his actions. The group ultimately voted Kim out, resulting in his exit from Bachelor in Paradise alongside Faith, who was his partner.

Ad

Rose ceremony results

The rose ceremony concluded with the following pairings: Jonathon and Lea, Spencer and Jess, Andrew and Alexe, Dale and Kat, Sean and Allyshia, Jeremy and Bailey, Keith and Kathy, and Brian and Parisa.

Ad

The episode ended with the remaining couples advancing to the next stage, where alliances and relationships will continue to influence both personal and strategic decisions in Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is available for streaming anytime on Hulu.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Stephany Montero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications