Who went home tonight on The Masked Singer season 13 episode 5? Details explored

The Masked Singer season 13 released episode 5 on March 12, 2025, and it featured Ghostbusters Night. In the episode, four participants from Group B performed songs inspired by the renowned film series. By the end of the episode, one celebrity was eliminated and revealed.

Ad

The Space Ranger was eliminated and revealed to be Flavor Flav, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and co-founder of Public Enemy. In his exit interview with Nick Cannon, Flavor Flav said that he "didn't expect to win" the competition, adding that he was there "just to have some fun."

"Now I can say I completed one of the things on my bucket list," he told Cannon.

Ad

Trending

The Masked Singer: How did Flavor Flav’s elimination unfold?

Ad

In season 13 episode 5 of The Masked Singer, Space Ranger performed Cleanin' Up the Town by The BusBoys. His clue package included mentions of his hardships and how he did odd jobs before his career took off.

The Space Ranger reflected on his ambitions, sharing that one of their biggest dreams was to team up with a legendary cowboy. To do so, they reached out to "a beastly band of boys" who helped spark a global movement.

Ad

During his performance, Space Ranger delivered an energetic and enthusiastic show. However, he found himself in the bottom tier, resulting in his elimination. The Crack the Case Clue Case unveiled a pair of white sunglasses.

"When you shine as bright as I have, sometimes you just gotta go incognito," he clarified.

Ad

When the last guesses were made, Ken Jeong guessed DJ Jazzy Jeff, while Jenny McCarthy and Rita Ora correctly identified Flavor Flav. The judges stood on their desks in excitement, waiting for the singer's identity to be revealed.

As Flavor Flav was introduced, the studio audience gave a round of applause. Nick Cannon showed his appreciation by referring to him as one of his favorite individuals.

Flavor Flav on his Masked Singer experience

After his elimination, Flavor Flav spoke to Variety on March 12, 2025, about his time on The Masked Singer. He shared that he joined the show for entertainment and to shock the audience.

Ad

"I only came on this show for two things: I wanted to have fun and I wanted to shock you," he told Nick Cannon during the unmasking.

However, Flav did admit that while he enjoyed the experience, he wished he had lasted longer.

Ad

"I wanted to stick around longer and do a couple more songs. Because one thing about me, I love being on TV. I love it. And they didn’t give me enough TV time. So I was real kind of sad when they revealed it was me after the second song," he told the publication.

Ad

Reflecting on his performance, Flav said his distinctive voice made it easy for people to guess his identity. "A caveman could figure it out!" he joked. He also commented on how his clues, including the hidden clock in his costume, made it clear who he was.

"So all you have to do is take those clues and match it up to my voice," he said.

Ad

Flavor Flav’s elimination means three contestants remain in Group B, with the Group B finals coming up next. Meanwhile, Group A finalists Coral and Paparazzo are set to compete in the later rounds of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer season 13 continues airing Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback