Who is the winner of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals? Details explored

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired episode 12 on April 16, 2025, which was the finale of the popular reality competition. Only four pairs remained in the running to win the competition and earn $300,000. The remaining pairs were Frank Fox and Sam McGinn, Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta, Da'Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum, and Adam Larson and Steve Meinke.

By the end of the last episode, Da'Vonne and Shane gathered 13 stars, Adam and Steve managed 10 stars, Melissa and Nicole won nine stars, and Frank and Sam earned seven stars. The four rival challenger teams competed in four different challenges. They were 'Pho King Trivia,' 'High Tide,' 'Shoulder the Load,' and 'Balance Them All.'

As the season finale concluded, Adam and Steve managed to win the most stars. Host TJ Lavin introduced a twist soon after, with the former rivals having to choose one option from two given. The first option was to guess if their partner would split the prize money, and the second option was to guess if their partner would steal the prize money. They both guessed they would each split, resulting in the rivals splitting $250,000 between them.

What happened in the finale of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals?

While the last episode covered Day 1 of the finale competition, episode 12 covered Day 2. Like previously mentioned, Da'Vonne and Shane lead the competition with 13 stars overall. The competition on Day 2 started with 'Pho King Trivia.' Each team had a bowl of pho and shot glasses with ingredients like snails, spicy peppers, and insects.

TJ asked The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals teams questions, and if they answered incorrectly, they had to add an ingredient to their pho. If they answered correctly, they could add an ingredient to an opponent's pho. After the questions, the teams had to drink their pho, and the first team to finish won.

The teams were ranked based on their performance, with Adam and Steve leading with four stars, followed by Sam and Frank with three stars, Da'Vonne and Shane with two stars, and Melissa and Nicole with one star.

The next challenge was named 'High Tide' on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, where teams had to paddle a boat over a one-mile course. Sam and Frank took the lead, earning four stars, while Adam and Steve came in second with three stars. Melissa and Nicole earned two stars, and Da'Vonne and Shane earned one star.

The third challenge was 'Shoulder the Load.' In this event, teams had to fill shallow bowls with water and carry them together to fill a container. Da'Vonne and Shane did better than others in this challenge, earning four stars, while Adam and Steve earned three stars. Teams of Melissa and Nicole, and Frank and Sam didn't complete the task within the time limit, earning them zero stars each.

The final competition of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals was 'Balance Them All.' In this challenge, teams stood on opposite ends of a seesaw and had to balance 20 bags with different weights. Before the final challenge, Da'Vonne and Shane were tied with Adam and Steve for the most stars.

The final standings were decided based on the stars earned throughout the competitions. Adam and Steve emerged as the winners with 24 stars, earning $125,000 each. Da'Vonne and Shane came close with 23 stars, earning $17,500 each. Frank and Sam secured 16 stars, earning $5,000 each, while Melissa and Nicole earned 13 stars, taking home $2,500 each.

After the result, TJ introduced one last surprise. Each of them went to a private room and had to decide whether their partner would share or keep the prize money for themselves. TJ revealed that both Adam and Steve had chosen the option that their partner would share the prize money on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals.

The winning rival duo of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals first met on Road Rules: The Quest in 2001.

