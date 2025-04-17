"Not surprised" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Adam and Steve's head-turning win

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 concluded its final episode on April 16, 2025. Titled An Un-Rivaled Twist, it saw four teams compete against each other for the winner's title and the monetary prize. While each team gave their best effort, it was Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, who emerged victorious and went home with a prize of $125,000 each.

The other contenders in the finale were Da'Vonne and Shane, Melissa and Nicole, and Frank and Sam, each of whom walked away with some monetary compensation. To win the finale, the contestants had to complete challenges and collect stars. The team with the most stars by the end of the episode would win the show.

Adam and Steve maintained their positions in the top two after every round, earning a significant number of stars. By the end of the episode, they had 24 stars, while Da'Vonne and Shane, who finished in second place, had 23. After the winning duo celebrated their victory, both Adam and Steve decided to share the money, concluding their journey on the show as friends.

The Challenge: All Stars fans on X congratulated Adam and Steve for finishing in first place. While many were pleased with the outcome, saying they deserved the victory based on their performance throughout the season, others were not surprised, as Adam and Steve were deemed tough competitors at the start of the show.

"I'm not surprised Steve and Adam won. Da'Vonne Almost had it. Solid season of The Challenge All Stars. I hope it doesn't get canceled," a fan wrote.

"What a f**kin season! Adam and Steve deserved that win. They eliminated half the cast this season, one elimination sick affff even. Good for them!" another fan commented.

"Congratulations Adam & Steve!!! Y’all deserve this!!!!" a netizen tweeted.

The Challenge: All Stars fans praised Adam and Steve's performance and congratulated them on their feat.

"Adam and Steve absolutely deserved to win," a user reacted.

"Congratulations to Adam and Steve on winning the challenge all stars 5. But congratulations to everyone on a good season," a person commented.

"Way to go @Dadamlarson and Steve! So proud of you guys! The only ones who deserve it," another fan wrote.

"25 Years after some strangers told them get on a bus so they can film them, Adam & Steve have won The Challenge Rivals 5 together. They won 5 Eliminations, 3 Daily Challenges, and were the top team from the 1st Daily to the End. Hell of a season," one user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars expressed a similar sentiment.

"Congratulations to Adam and Steve for winning the challenge All-Stars 5 Rivals!!!" a person reacted.

"Congrats to Steve and Adam on winning #TheChallengeAllStars5. It was much deserved, especially after the season they had with the countless eliminations. Adam won the money and gained a fiance in Averey. Happy for them!" another commented.

What happened at the checkpoints in the finale of The Challenge: All Stars Season 5?

As the finale continued from last week's episode, Adam and Steve started with ten stars, which they had collected in the previous segment, hoping to win the tasks at hand and get closer to grabbing the victor's title. The first checkpoint was Pho King Trivia, where they had to answer questions while eating pho. With every incorrect answer, they had to add black snails, worms, or chili to their soup.

However, with every correct answer, they could add the same to their opponents' bowls. Adam and Steve finished their bowl first and earned four stars. The next checkpoint of The Challenge: All Stars finale was High Tide, in which the teams had to race each other on boats. Adam and Steve secured second place in this challenge, earning three stars.

For Shoulder the Load, The Challenge: All Stars' teams had to collect water in a shallow vessel and fill their containers. Adam and Steve managed to earn three stars in this task as well. At the final checkpoint, Balance Them All, the players had to stand on opposite sides of a seesaw and balance 20 bags. Whichever team balanced their seesaw first would win the contest.

Adam and Steve, who were tied with Da'Vonne and Shane, won the last game and became the season's champions. After they celebrated their win, host TJ Lavin asked each of them to privately predict if their partner would split or steal the money. Both said, "My partner will split the prize money," and walked away with $125,000 each.

The Challenge: All Stars is available to stream on Paramount+.

