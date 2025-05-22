Who won Survivor season 48? Details explored

After an intense and dramatic season filled with twists, strategic gameplay, and physical endurance, Survivor season 48 has officially crowned its winner. The title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize went to Kyle Fraser, who secured his victory in the final episode that aired on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Ad

In a season where multiple finalists made strong cases to win, Kyle’s final immunity challenge win gave him the deciding power over the last tribal council. Host Jeff Probst announced Kyle as the winner during the live reunion segment.

He confirmed that Kyle’s decision to bring Joe Hunter to the final three and force a fire-making challenge between Eva Erickson and Kamilla Karthigesu ultimately paid off. Fraser’s gameplay, challenge performances, and strategic positioning helped him stand out among a competitive cast and emerge victorious.

Ad

Trending

Survivor: Kyle Fraser’s finale performance

Ad

Kyle Fraser’s path to victory in Survivor season 48 involved a mix of strategic alliances, critical challenge wins, and timely decisions. In the final immunity challenge, Kyle outlasted Eva, Kamilla, and Joe, claiming the most critical win of the season.

This victory secured his place in the final three and gave him the power to choose whom to sit next to at the final tribal council. Kyle chose to bring Joe Hunter directly with him, a decision that forced Eva Erickson and Kamilla Karthigesu into a fire-making showdown.

Ad

Kyle was aware of Kamilla’s strong resume and chose to avoid sitting next to her in the final jury vote. The move followed a consistent pattern in Kyle’s gameplay. Earlier in the season, he was shown weighing votes and shifting alliances strategically.

His choice to backdoor Mitch Guerra from the game came after careful deliberation with Kamilla, where both agreed that Mitch posed a threat to their endgame strategy. Kyle told viewers through a confessional that bringing Mitch to the final four would not be in his best interest, and this was confirmed when Mitch was voted out at tribal council.

Ad

What else happened in the Survivor episode

Ad

The Survivor season 48 finale aired on May 21, 2025, with five castaways left: Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu, Eva Erickson, Joe Hunter, and Mitch Guerra. The episode featured two immunity challenges, two tribal councils, and one fire-making challenge that set the final three.

At the start, Kamilla won the first immunity challenge, which included a puzzle stage she completed despite trailing early. She also won reward and brought Eva with her to the sanctuary.

Ad

Eva had earlier won an advantage challenge, giving her some momentum. During that round, Eva used an idol, which gave her immunity at the tribal council, and Mitch was eliminated after Kamilla shifted her allegiance and confirmed to Mitch that she was voting him out.

Back at camp, the remaining four prepared for the final immunity challenge. Kamilla revealed to Kyle that she wouldn’t sit next to him if she won, indicating her preference to face other competitors. Kyle, in a confessional, acknowledged that Kamilla could beat him and therefore planned accordingly.

Ad

Ad

The final immunity challenge determined everything. Eva was out first, Kamilla second, and Joe third, giving Kyle the win. This meant he could select who made the final three and who competed in fire-making. Kyle informed Joe that he was taking him to the end, then told both Kamilla and Eva they would compete in fire.

Before the challenge, Eva struggled to create a flame. Joe stepped in to help her practice, even though he had already secured a spot in the final three. Eva, emotional and determined, eventually gained confidence.

Ad

At tribal council, Kyle reiterated his decision, and Kamilla and Eva faced off. Kamilla couldn’t get a flame started, while Eva worked through her nerves and built a fire. Eva’s rope broke first, securing her the final spot.

The Survivor jury then heard from the final three: Kyle Fraser, Joe Hunter, and Eva Erickson. Each pleaded their case, highlighting strategic moves, social bonds, and game-defining decisions. Jeff Probst later confirmed Kyle Fraser as the winner.

Ad

Fans can stream Survivor on Paramount.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More