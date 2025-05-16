Who won The Amazing Race season 37? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 37 released its finale on May 15, 2025. The segment titled We're in Miami Baby! saw the final three teams of Han and Holden, Carson and Jack, and Jonathan and Ana arrive in Miami for their last race of the season. Each team put their best foot forward to emerge victorious. However, Carson and Jack outperformed the others and became the winners of season 37.

The team of best friends walked away with the grand prize of $1 million, while Han and Holden finished in second place, and Jonathan and Ana in third. Carson and Jack won the Miami leg and the entire competition because they completed the tasks faster than the others and maintained their lead until the last moment.

Upon arriving at the Pit Stop and being declared winners, Jack felt overwhelmed and told the host of The Amazing Race, Phil Keoghan, that he felt like the luckiest person in the world. Carson was equally satisfied with his time on the show and stated that he couldn't have asked for a better teammate than Jack.

What led to Carson and Jack's victory in the finale of The Amazing Race season 37?

Jack and Carson already had a head start as the winners of the previous leg in Portugal. For the last race, they flew to Miami, Florida. Upon arriving, they learned they had to take a taxi to Crandon Park Marina and ride a speedboat to get their next clue.

They were the first to get to the clue box and learn that they had to participate in the Miami Scramble. It was a three-part water-based task that included Sail, Soar, and Save. For Sail, they had to sail around a yacht club. In Soar, they had to flyboard for 60 seconds, whereas in Save, they had to save a mannequin in the water.

Since the Save task was the closest, Carson and Jack attempted it first. They had momentarily lost their lead to Jonathan and Ana after finishing the challenge, but soon recovered after the married couple got lost on their way to the next task location. Carson and Jack then arrived at the Soar task. It was a Roadblock, so only one team member could compete.

Jack volunteered to complete the challenge. Despite struggling to maintain his balance on the flyboard, he finished the task on his ninth attempt, maintaining the lead for his team. The Amazing Race frontrunners then arrived at the Sail task location.

Despite having no lessons on how to sail, they managed to finish it by using a metal piece on the boat as an oar. Consequently, they secured all three parts of the clue and asked a local to decode what the encrypted hint said. They soon discovered it was the Calle Ocho Domino Park.

Upon arriving at the Park, The Amazing Race team secured their next clue, which instructed them to head to Ice Palace Film Studios. Carson and Jack, the frontrunners, after arriving at the Studio, learned they had to complete a 3-D puzzle of details from the race.

Carson and Jack were comfortable with the puzzle and finished it without facing major hiccups. As soon as they finished, they rushed to the Finish Line: LoanDepot Park. The team of best friends struggled to locate the Finish Line and even got stuck in traffic.

However, despite the hurdles, Carson and Jack met Phil at the final Pit Stop in time to be declared the winners of The Amazing Race season 37. Phil congratulated the pair, while Carson stated that first, he wanted his best friend to pay off his mortgage with the $1 million cash prize, and then invest the rest in their Dungeons and Dragons online show.

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

