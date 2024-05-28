Why did Barbie quit in Below Deck season 11? Details explored

Below Deck season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, May 27, 2024. During the segment, which was also the season finale, Barbie quit the show after an argument with fellow stew, Xandi.

After a night of drinking, as the cast was returning to the superyacht, Xandi made a comment about how she would have fired Barbie if she had been chief stew. The comment didn't sit well with the cast member, who defended herself by sarcastically apologizing for working hard all season.

She further noted that she was still a part of the show because she had a captain who believed in her, referring to her and Fraser's ongoing feud and Captain Kerry mediating in the past.

As Xandi started crying, the entire cast asked Barbie to calm down, including the cast member's on-screen romantic partner, Kyle. When the cast reached the boat, Barbie stormed into her room and packed her bags. She announced that she was leaving quickly since everyone was successfully able to drive her "batsh*t crazy."

Barbie clashes with Xandi and other cast members during Below Deck season 11 finale

In the season finale of Below Deck season 11, while returning from the last cast dinner, in an attempt to compliment how much Barbie had grown during the season, Xandi said that if she were chief stew, she would have let her go. She later added that she meant that the cast member had an attitude problem but she slowly adapted.

Barbie said everyone on the interior team was against her but chief stew Fraser said that wasn't the case. When the former reminded everyone what Xandi said, Xandi clarified that she was glad Barbie was still around.

Barbie, however, continued defending herself, even while Xandi attempted to explain what she meant. The Below Deck season 11 star told Barbie to give her a minute, but the latter asked her why she would say something like that:

"What's the point of saying that, why do I get these negative comments all the time? Why is it always against me?" Barbie questioned.

Fraser consoled a crying Xandi while Paris asked the other Bravo star to keep quiet. Kyle also told Barbie to relax, however, she hadn't said her piece yet:

"All I've ever done is be nice to you and thankful to you and appreciative to you. Why the f*ck are you attacking me? Get over it, I made it, oops, my bad, I'm still here," the Below Deck cast member continued.

When the cast reached the superyacht, Barbie rushed to her room while yelling that she didn't need any of "these f*cking idiots" in her life, that she was successful, and that she worked hard during the show.

She locked her room, which prevented Kyle from entering the cabin when he tried to console her. Barbie was angry with the cast member for not defending him and said he was supposed to be on her team but all he did was back other people up. She repeatedly told him to "f*ck off" while crying. Barbie added:

"Go f*ck yourself Kyle, you're a f*cking backstabbing b*tch. Get the f*ck away from me, all of you. I'm sick of all of you, you all suck."

The Below Deck season 11 cast member started packing her bags and continued yelling. She told the cast members that they wanted to drive her "batsh*t crazy" and succeeded.

"You win, everyone wins and I don't need this sh*t. And I'm done. And I quit. I f*cking quit.

She told them she was going to go straight to a five-star resort and called the cast "pieces of sh*t." In a confessional, she said that she was not quitting, because technically her job was done.

Episodes of Below Deck season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.