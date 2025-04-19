"WINNER IN MY HEART" — RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Sam Star's finale loss

The season 17 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race aired on April 18, 2025, showcasing the final performances of the top four queens: Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, and Sam Star. The night began with the eliminated queens returning for the "She Done Already Done Had Herses" Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown, which was ultimately won by Suzie Toot.

In the main competition, each finalist presented an original number, complete with their own vocals. Jewels brought a comedic performance tied to her signature "ding" phrase, Lexi showcased her rollerskating skills again, Onya delivered a choreography-heavy track, and Sam performed a transformative country-rock number.

RuPaul selected Onya and Jewels as the top two finalists, leaving Lexi and Sam out of the final lip-sync. As a consolation, Sam received a $10,000 cash prize from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The crown ultimately went to Onya Nurve after a performance to a Lady Gaga song.

Despite Sam's elimination before the final lip-sync, many fans praised her journey throughout the season, calling her the "winner in their hearts." Fans took to X, reacting on this.

"SAM STAR WINNER IN MY HEART," one fan commented.

"SAM HAD THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT. PERIOD," another user said.

"We’re #TeamSamStar in this household! #rupaulsdragrace Go Sam!" an X user wrote.

"Sam had the best performance no shade," one tweet read.

A few fans of RuPaul's Drag Race said Sam "ate" it with her red carpet dress.

"Whew I knew it was a reveal but that red dress was ugly! But the fact that it turned it a red carpet!! Ate that up Sam!" a fan wrote.

"Sam Stars ATEEEEEE . No crumbs were left," another user said.

"SAM ATE THATTTTTTT," one netizen tweeted.

"Sam Star ate already, I don’t need to see anything," a tweet said.

Finale highlights and Sam Star’s journey in RuPaul's Drag Race

The finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 opened with a Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown among the eliminated queens. Suzie Toot won the $50,000 prize after competing against her fellow contestants. The top four finalists then prepared to showcase their final performances.

Jewels Sparkles presented a comedic number around her signature “ding” phrase, wearing a babydoll princess pink dress. Lexi Love performed a rollerskating routine similar to her talent show performance, dressed as a Victoria’s Secret-inspired angel.

Onya Nurve delivered a choreography-heavy performance where she shared that it "do take nurve" to do what she has done. and she was seen wearing an animal print rhinestone outfit. Sam Star performed a country-rock themed number, which included a red carpet walk, costume transformations, and classic stage tricks while wearing a rainbow-trimmed black gown.

RuPaul introduced Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Jamal Sims as the judges for the night. After all four performances, RuPaul selected Onya Nurve and Jewels Sparkles as the top two queens to compete for the crown in RuPaul's Drag Race. Lexi Love and Sam Star were each awarded a $10,000 cash tip by Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Before the final lip-sync, the finalists returned with new runway looks. Jewels wore a Three Musketeers-inspired outfit, Lexi appeared in a black and red veiled ensemble, Onya wore a glittering red pantsuit, and Sam arrived in a black gown with rainbow accents. Onya and Jewels competed in the final lip-sync to Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, and Onya was crowned the winner of season 17.

Watch the finale episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 currently streaming on MTV.

