⁠"Y'all hate on me so bad" – Baddies Africa's Russian Kream reacts to cast ganging up on her over past comment

Baddies Africa episode 11 premiered on Zeus on July 19, 2025. After Tavii and Badd Dolly cleared their drama, Kay Rixan came forward and called out Russian Kream for a fight.Rixan was mad at Russian because she believed that Russian was trashing everyone on the show. She even shared that in one of Russian's older videos, she called Big Lex, Summer, and Badd Dolly 'ugly,' before adding that she and some of the other cast members were prettier than them.After Rollie walked in to show the video Rixan was referring to, Big Lex revealed that Russian had already told them about what she had said about them in the past, suggesting that there was no issue between them.In her confessional, Russian reacted to the cast ganging up on her, saying she felt like the entire house was against her. She added that everyone was hating on her badly.&quot;At this point, it just seems like it's the whole house against Russian. Like please come on, y'all hate on me so bad,&quot; she said in her confessional.What happened between Russian Kream and Kay Rixan on Baddies Africa episode 11? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBaddies Africa episode 11 finally put an end to the Baddie chain drama between Tavii, Badd Dolly, and Big Lex after Badd Dolly returned Tavii's chain to her.While one dramatic feud came to an end, another ignited when Kay Rixan soon called out Russian Kream for a fight. The two soon began exchanging punches with the rest of the Baddies Africa cast taking sides and cheering for whom they were supporting.When Rollie chimed in to ask Rixan what was her issue with Russian, she replied that Russian was taking trash about Summer, Lex, Dolly, Marissa, Elsie, and others on the show.In her confessional, Rollie reflected on the situation and shared what had happened earlier that day. She then wondered if Dolly, Big Lex, and Summer had seen the video where Russian had called them 'ugly' before demanding to play it.&quot;Earlier that day, Fania, Kold Killa, and Kay Rixan they kind of like expressed to me how motherfu*kin Russian Kream was being fake as hell and they showed a video of Russian Kream saying how Dolly, Big Lex, and Summer's ugly and they look better than them. So I'm just trying to figure out like damn did Lex and these other girls see this video or not? Pull that sh*t up,' she shared in her confessional.Rollie soon pulled up a phone and showed the video to the Baddies Africa cast present in the room. After watching the video, Big Lex chimed in, revealing that Russian had already told them what she had said about them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe episode then showed a clip from the past episode where Russian pulled over Big Lex, Badd Dolly, and Summer to inform them of the situation. When Summer chimed in to ask Russian if what she said was true, Russian defended herself, explaining that she said those things when she was drunk.&quot;It's a good thing that Russian came and told us before, because why are y'all waiting until now to let me know about some messy sh*t that. This shows how weird and messy y'all are for trying to come in between me and any potential relationships I have with any of these b*tches,&quot; Big Lex reacted in her episode 11 confessional.Later in the Baddies Africa episode 11 segment, when Russian told the cast that she had informed Lex, Dolly, and Summer about the situation before anyone else could, Rollie argued that she knew the video would be brought up somewhere later in the show.In response, Russian explained that she chose to inform them early in the show because she wanted to take accountability for her past comments.Baddies Africa airs every Sunday on Zeus.