“You don’t know me”- Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Tricia slams Marques for arguing with her friend

Season 10 of Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville premiered on July 19. Titled NDAs and DNA, the episode saw Tricia and her friend, Sharon, discussing the former's divorce with Marques. They spoke about how Marques was putting in effort to better his relationship with Tricia's partner, Ken. While they were engrossed in their discussion, Marques walked in to get his daughter. He began questioning Sharon's presence in Tricia's life and even said that she didn't know him or Tricia well enough to be assuming bad things about him after Sharon told him he hadn't been there. &quot;You don't know me for real,&quot; said Tricia, biting back. Marques and Sharon's argument turned into an argument between him and Tricia, where the latter accused him of not being there, while the former blamed her for not setting the right example for their children. The argument between Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville star Marques and Tricia's friend While discussing Tricia's divorce situation, Sharon noted that Marques was making an effort to build a relationship with Ken. She then asked Tricia how the divorce was coming through. But just before Tricia could answer, Marques walked in. Tricia came to a Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville confessional to state that just when she was soaking everything in, Marques barged into her home. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSharon introduced herself to Marques, who told her he had never seen her before. To this, Sharon said that he looked like he had come there to attack her. Marques clarified that he was just there to pick up their daughter. Meanwhile, in a Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville confessional, Tricia stated that she didn't know who Marques thought he was, but he couldn't just come to her house without knocking or being invited. Marques then asked Sharon questions like, &quot;How long have you known her? And have I met you before?&quot; Sharon answered them honestly, stating that she had known Tricia for four years, and they had met at the gym. She also said that she had already told him she hadn't met him before. Both Marques and Sharon's tones turned hostile, which prompted Tricia to come to a Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville confessional to say that she was getting angry with the fact that Marques was arguing with her without even knowing her. She added that she was going to reprimand him for the same, and no one in his family was going to like it, but she was going to call out his behavior regardless. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe then plainly asked Marques to leave. He defended himself, saying Sharon didn't know him, yet she was trying to question him. He added that he was just there to get his daughter, but Sharon behaved like she knew him. He further said that Sharon didn't know anything about Tricia or him because they had met only four years back. &quot;Tell me how I wasn't here for you?&quot; Marques asked Tricia. Tricia said that only a while ago, he had texted her apologizing for the fact that he hadn't been there for her. Just when their fight was turning into a screaming match, Tricia and Marques' son, Xavier, walked in. Marques believed that God had sent him there to defuse the situation. He then told Sharon that he could sit down with her and answer all her questions, and asked her not to talk about him if she didn't know the truth. &quot;Trish you should be ashamed of how you're doing my son and daughter right now,&quot; Marques said. Xavier diffused the situation by asking his father to step out of the house. New episodes of Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville season 10 come out on Saturdays at 8 pm ET on OWN.