  "I felt alone" — Family or Fiancé star Britne opens up about her difficult past

"I felt alone" — Family or Fiancé star Britne opens up about her difficult past

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 20, 2025 04:51 GMT
Britne from Family or Fiancé (Image via YouTube/@OWN)
Britne from Family or Fiancé (Image via YouTube/ @OWN)

Family or Fiancé season 4 released episode 5 on March 15, 2025. Titled Britne and Jide, the segment saw the engaged couple navigating their relationship issues while striving to secure acceptance and approval from each other's families to begin the next chapter of their lives. However, for Britne, starting a new journey was not as simple as she needed to heal from her past experiences of abuse.

In one of the segments of the episode, the female cast member sat down with her uncle and grandmother and opened up about being abused as a child and facing the consequences alone.

"I felt alone. It was a dark place for me," she said.

Britne shared that she contemplated taking life-threatening measures to resolve the issue since she did not receive the support she had hoped for from her family members. Having lost her parents early in her childhood, Britne sought comfort in her grandmother, who failed to address the issue as promptly as needed at the time.

Consequently, the Family or Fiancé star felt invalidated and disrespected. However, through the therapy sessions on the show, Britne was able to find a middle ground with her family and some closure on her past.

"I wanna feel respected" — Family or Fiancé fame Britne on her expectations from life

While introducing her partner to the Family or Fiancé cameras, Britne shared that Jide was "it" for his mother, which Jide confirmed, saying that he was "most definitely a mama's boy." Consequently, Britne felt restrained in Jide and his mother's relationship but sought an equal standing and respect from her partner.

However, her desire to be respected stemmed from deep-rooted childhood trauma. While speaking to relationship expert, Tracy McMillan, Britne revealed that she lost both her parents before she turned 11.

"I never got to meet my mother. I was ten months old when I lost her," she said.

When Tracy inquired about her experience growing up with her father, Britne confessed it was "hard." The Family or Fiancé alum explained that her father used to "beat" her "a little bit too much" for her age. However, she lost him to a fatal accident.

Later, during a meeting with Jide's family, Britne opened up about experiencing abuse, saying:

"And when I went through some s*xual abuse, I tried to tell people and nothing happened. I wanna feel respected. I wanna feel like my feelings are valid. So, if I do put people in my life, I need them to understand that."
While Jide's mother thought Britne was overly sensitive, Tracy believed that it was Britne's way of tackling her "grief" after finally finding herself in a "safe place in life." However, Tracy wanted Britne to fully recover from her childhood trauma, relieving herself from the "toxic agreement."

Consequently, later in the Family or Fiancé episode, Britne opened up about her experiences to her grandmother and uncle, informing them that the abuse continued despite her seeking help.

"I thought I had taken care of it, and so, I did all I knew to do. Did everything except pull her family apart," Britne's grandmother said.

Psychotherapist Teela appreciated the efforts, but explained how Britne felt "dismissed." She advised the family to address the unresolved issues to break the cycle. Britne's grandmother promised to help, while her uncle assured her that she was "innocent in that." He also urged Britne to allow herself "some peace" and focus on her relationship with Jide.

With that, the Family or Fiancé star found a middle ground and attained some closure.

Family or Fiancé can be streamed on OWN.

Raina Saha

Edited by Raina Saha
