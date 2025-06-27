"You don’t really lose until you quit trying" - Ceilidh Marigold reflects on her Alone Australia journey after medical evacuation

Alone Australia season 3 featured several strong participants, but Ceilidh Marigold’s journey stood out for her calm presence and survival skills. On Day 19, Ceilidh was medically evacuated from the Tasmanian wilderness due to an infection likely caused by lake water.

Although she was emotionally and mentally prepared to continue, the medical team made the call to remove her from the competition. In an exclusive interview with The Australian Women's Weekly published on June 4, 2025, Ceilidh reflected on her time on the show and the lessons she took from it.

“Now that my time is up, I hope that I have inspired so many people — regardless of age, gender, sexuality, abilities — you can do this shit. You just put your mind to it and go for it. And you don’t really lose until you actually quit trying,” she shared.

Ceilidh had entered the competition with hopes of winning the prize money to build a home in Tasmania with her wife and dog, but she said the experience meant far more than just the prize.

Ceilidh’s calm presence and connection to nature stood out in Alone Australia

Throughout this season of Alone Australia, Ceilidh remained focused on her tasks and displayed a strong connection to the environment around her. She described nature as a space where she could feel at ease, especially since she is deaf.

“Out there, I didn’t need to communicate, and it was nice. When you look at the trees and the water and the animal, you feel right at home,” she explained.

She also built a working fish trap using knowledge from Indigenous practices and was surprised when it finally worked. “When I saw the fish… I was kind of like holding my breath,” she said, recalling the moment. She used the fish not only for food but also as bait to continue her efforts.

Ceilidh turned off her hearing aid at night to sleep, noting, “I just turned off my problems.” She said it gave her peace and quiet, which was a regular part of her life even before the show. As the first deaf contestant on Alone Australia, Ceilidh said she wanted viewers to know that safety and ability look different for everyone.

“I’ve lived this long in my life to be able to do okay,” she shared.

A sudden end and plans beyond the show

Ceilidh was hopeful even as the medical team arrived to assess her health in Alone Australia. She said she knew something was wrong but was still trying to stay positive.

“When they were coming, I had to prepare myself. Like ‘This could be it.’ And then it was,” she shared.

Despite the disappointment, she prioritised her health and respected the decision. She added that she had to "listen to the doctor," and health was her "number one priority." Mentally, she felt she could have continued for much longer.

“I think I had another 30 days in the bank in my head, even without food,” she said.

After appearing on Alone Australia, she confirmed she would return if given the opportunity: “Absolutely. I’ll do it over and over again.” Ceilidh also spoke about her future plans with her wife and dog. Ceilidh also shared her plans to settle in Tasmania with her wife and dog, saying that nothing was holding them back anymore.

She spoke about her connection to the region’s cold weather, natural surroundings, and wildlife. Reflecting on her journey, she encouraged others to stay true to themselves and not give up, adding that doing what she loved had made the experience deeply meaningful.

Though her time on the show ended unexpectedly, her presence left a strong impression on viewers across the country.

Watch the season three episodes of Alone Australia available to stream on SBS on demand.

