"You lose your social media, people!" — Married at First Sight alum Ben Walters alleges about the contract clause in the show

Ben Walters, a former participant on Married at First Sight season 11, recently took to TikTok to reveal details about the contract contestants sign before joining the show. In a video posted on February 17, 2025, he shared a specific clause regarding social media control, claiming that production allegedly takes over contestants' accounts during the season.

"Endemol Shine and Nine each have the right to actively manage and post to your Instagram account. You lose your social media, people!"

According to Ben, this means that once contestants sign the agreement, they no longer have control over what is shared on their personal accounts. He said that it is one of many terms that limit participants' autonomy while appearing on the reality show.

Ben also spoke about other aspects of the contract, including how contestants can allegedly be filmed at any time and how production is not responsible for any reputational impact the show may have. His statements have added to ongoing discussions about reality TV contracts and the level of control production teams have over participants.

Contestants reportedly have little control over filming in Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight star Ben began his video by saying:

"There is a Married At First Sight mutiny going on right now, and to help their cause, I'm going to expose some of the juiciest parts of the Married At First Sight f***ing contract they would have signed."

Ben highlighted another clause that allows the production team to allegedly record contestants at any time, regardless of their situation. He read from the contract, stating that it permits filming, photography, and sound recording continuously.

"What does this mean? It means the camera crew can come in at any bloody time — you're sleep-deprived, your mental health isn't great — they don't care, they'll burst in and film."

Married at First Sight star suggested that contestants have no say over when or how they are filmed. Ben Walters explained that this unrestricted access can affect participants, especially in moments when they are vulnerable or not prepared to be on camera.

He also mentioned that the show’s editing process allows producers to allegedly shape the narrative in any way they choose. While this is a standard practice in reality television, Ben implied that it could lead to contestants being portrayed in ways they did not anticipate.

No accountability from the production team of MAFS, according to Ben

Ben also took issue with a contract clause that reportedly stated that the production company and network are not responsible for any negative effects contestants experience as a result of being on the show. He read a specific section that outlines how participants cannot make claims for compensation or reputational damage.

"Have a read of point 7.2, it means they wash their hands of any responsibility. Is that having a fair go?"

He expressed concerns that this means contestants take on all risks, while the network does not have any obligation to support them if they face public backlash or other consequences after the show airs.

Ben ended his video by encouraging people to be aware of what they sign before participating in reality TV. He also shared a link to The UCAN Foundation, an organization that supports reality show contestants' mental health.

His video has sparked further discussion about reality TV contracts and the level of control production companies have over participants.

The reunion episode of Married at First Sight UK is set to air on February 24, 2025, at 9 pm on E4.

