“You’re bringing too much attention” — Survivor’s Star Toomey reveals Eva Erickson repeatedly targeted her

Survivor season 48 contestant Star Toomey is speaking out following her elimination from the game, which aired on April 30. In a post-episode interview with The Post, Toomey, 28, revealed that she was continually targeted by fellow player Eva Erickson, 24, despite previously gifting her a Hidden Immunity Idol.
“And I don’t understand why, because I’m like, ‘Girl, I thought we was cool. Can you keep my name out your mouth? You’re bringing too much attention,'”
Toomey said of Erickson’s repeated moves against her. Episode 10 of Survivor, which aired on Wednesday, marked Toomey’s departure after a 5-3 vote. She became the fourth member of the jury. The episode highlighted rising tensions, fractured alliances, and Toomey’s final attempt to push back against a growing power bloc in the game.
Survivor's Toomey says Eva Erickson targeted her despite past loyalty
Following her elimination from Survivor on May 1, Star Toomey explained in her interview with The Post that Eva Erickson had been calling her name in multiple tribal councils, despite Toomey having made a strategic sacrifice earlier in the season by giving Erickson her Hidden Immunity Idol.
“I thought at least that would have solidified a better relationship for me and her,” Toomey said. “I thought at that point that would be the olive branch, or that would be what she needed to say, like, ‘Yo, I’m not your enemy.’ But as we watch every episode, she’s saying my name every time.”
Toomey shared her confusion over why Erickson continued to target her, especially since she believed they were on good terms. She felt frustrated by the attention Erickson was drawing and wished she would stop bringing her name up. After giving Erickson the idol, Toomey had hoped for some level of loyalty or reciprocity in return.
“Maybe at that point I would hope that she would have played it for me or maybe been like, ‘Hey girl, thank you. I appreciate you. Here’s it back. I think it might be you. Here’s your idol.’”
Toomey also referenced how Erickson had been overly aggressive with her tactics. “She had her foot on my neck the whole time,” Toomey told The Post, summarizing the dynamic between them throughout the season. She addressed other contestants, labeling her “chaotic” and responded,
“A lot of the people are saying I’m all over the place. And I’m watching, I’m like, ‘I’m not. You guys are all over place. Y’all are chaotic. Y’all are paranoid. Y’all are the ones creating the problems.’”
Inside the vote that ended Toomey's Survivor journey
The May 1 episode of Survivor ended with Star Toomey being voted out in a 5-3 decision, making her the fourth member of the jury. She did not play her Shot in the Dark advantage, which could have potentially saved her.
Her elimination came despite her efforts to rally the numbers against Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter’s growing alliance. In her exit interview with The Post, Toomey shared that she had attempted to organize a counterstrike.
“I went to Kamilla [Karthigesu] and I went to Mitch [Guerra]. I said, ‘Would you do Eva?’”
she said. However, her plan failed to gain traction.
“I don’t know what was said behind the scenes after I said, ‘Would you do Eva?’ Because I told Mary [Zheng] that, and then next thing I know, Mary’s like, ‘It’s between me and you.’”
Toomey reflected on how unsupported she felt during that vote, particularly when Mitch hesitated to commit to helping her. She explained that in Survivor, a response like “I’ll have to think about it” usually means no. To her, it was a polite way of brushing her off, and she took it as a clear sign that he wasn’t going to back her.
Survivor continues to air Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.