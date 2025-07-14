“You’re not going home with it”— Baddies Africa star Badd Dolly gets into a fight with Tavii Babii over her chain

Episode 10 of Baddies Africa was released on July 13. It documented a fight between Badd Dolly and Tavii Babii and one between the latter and Big Lex. Tavii first fought with Big Lex because she was defending Dolly, snatching her baddie's chain.

Dolly stayed back during this fight because she had an injury to her eye, so she couldn't fight. So Big Lex fought on her behalf, but later in the episode, after her eye got better, she confronted Tavii herself. Natalie demanded that the chain be returned to Tavii, while Dolly thought it was unfair to give her the chain back.

"You keep that attitude, you're not going home with it, on my mama," said Badd Dolly, referring to the chain.

This triggered Tavii to say that she would go home with it as she stood up to fight Dolly. The two of them started fighting with their fists as the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

What happened between Bad Dolly and Tavii Babii on Baddies Africa episode 10

Natalie called a house meeting towards the end of the episode, where she told the baddies that they fought everywhere they went and that she was over with the fighting. She said she was also over the chain drama that went down between Dolly, Tavii, and their respective mates.

She further added that when she gave something to someone, she would take it personally, implying that the Baddies Africa chain was an important gesture. She added that while she understood that the cast members might have beef with one another, and she didn't care if they did, she didn't like someone snatching personal items.

Dolly came to a Baddies Africa confessional to say that people have been snatching chains for a long time; if they didn't think someone deserved it, they would snatch it. She said, in the same way, she saw an opportunity to snatch Tavii's chain, and she took it.

Tavii then got into a spat with Summer, who defended her friend, Dolly, while Tavii told her it wasn't right of Dolly to snatch her chain.

"You do bum sh*t," she told Dolly.

While Dolly stated that if Tavii kept that attitude, she wasn't going to go home with it. Tavii swore she would and then said she was done with the dialogue and got up to fight with Dolly. The two of them fought till the security guards separated them, but their fight continued in the next episode, which is apparent from the sneak peek attached at the end.

Previously, in the Baddies Africa episode, Tavii got into a fight with Big Lex because she asked her not to speak to other newbies from Baddies Africa. Big Lex thought Tavii was spreading false news about her and her group, which included Bad Dolly and Summer, so she asked her to stay away from other cast members.

Tavii didn't think that was right and thought Big Lex should have nothing to do with who she spoke to. Some of the other cast members, such as Fania and Scotlynd, stood for Tavii because they too thought Lex's opinion was unfair. The situation was defused, but only after a fight, and Natalie called for the return of the chain.

New episodes of Baddies Africa air on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Zeus Network.

