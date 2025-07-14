"You thought I was gone" — Baddies Africa star Summer on rejoining the cast

Baddies Africa released a new episode on July 13, 2025. The segment saw Summer rejoin the cast after being away for a few episodes. She was shown FaceTiming her friend Badd Dolly and informing her that she was on her way to the house, ready to settle in and meet Big Lex.

"You thought I was gone, b**ch, I'm back," Summer said.

Badd Dolly was overjoyed to learn about Summer's return, as she told the Baddies Africa cameras that she had missed her and searched for her since her exit. Summer confessed that she had her bags packed and was ready to "come home," eager to see what the new cast members were like.

In an episode earlier in the month, Summer got into a physical altercation with one of Zeus Network's security personnel. Toward the end of the segment, viewers were informed that Summer "was unavailable to participate for the next few episodes."

The Baddies Africa alum later revealed via social media that her injuries from the fight made her unrecognizable. As a result, she took a short break, saying she was not fit to appear on TV.

Baddies Africa star Summer reunites with her friends, Badd Dolly and Big Lex

Badd Dolly welcomed Summer into the Baddies' house, excited to give her a tour of the villa. Summer was eager to see her room, but more so, to meet with her co-star and friend, Big Lex. Having Summer back on the show, Badd Dolly said:

"I miss Summer so much since she been gone, like, I can't even cap, like, me and Lex be missing this b**ch."

Big Lex was equally overjoyed to see the Baddies Africa cast member. While speaking to the cameras, she confessed that it was "good" to see Summer back in her "natural environment."

Shortly after settling in, Summer asked her friends to update her on everything that had happened since she was gone. Big Lex recalled her feud with Tavii Babii, saying that she had fought her not once but twice. She added that the altercation was a "big a** thing," in which Badd Dolly also got involved. Summer chimed in, stating she disliked Tavii Babii and thought she was "weak."

In a Baddies Africa confessional, Summer shared her opinion of Tavii Babii, saying she could not understand why the newcomer had started a conflict with Big Lex and Badd Dolly.

"When I left, I kind of liked you. But if you don't like my b**ches, you don't like me, and that's on my motherf*****g mama," Summer remarked.

The Baddies Africa star cheered when she heard that Badd Dolly got her Baddies chain. However, Summer was disappointed that Tavii Babii got the chain before her friends did. Badd Dolly and Big Lex clarified they were not too upset about it and added that they also congratulated Tavii Babii on her feat.

Shortly after, Summer was informed about the "food fight" that unfolded a few episodes back.

"Food fight? B**ch, hand me that milk, hand me that pot, I'm on your a**," Summer reacted.

In the meantime, Big Lex explained that the newcomers tried to take advantage of Summer's absence, mistaking it for the trio's "downfall," but to no avail. In a separate Baddies Africa confessional, Big Lex shared that the newcomers did not know that she, Summer, and Badd Dolly had a "genuine friendship" outside the show, something that was not just for TV.

With Summer back on the show, Big Lex and Badd Dolly felt more confident about their bond and looked forward to encountering their opponents.

Baddies Africa airs every Sunday only on Zeus.

