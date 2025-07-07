“It’s making me a little emotional”— Baddies Africa star Big Lex reflects on Summer’s exit from the show

Episode 9 of Baddies Africa came out on July 9. It had no fights or disagreements and saw the cast going on a cultural village trip while they were in Johannesburg. The episode also covered a rap face-off, where some ladies showed off their rapping skills.

Big Lex and Bad Dolly tried video calling Summer, their third-best friend from Baddies Africa, but she didn't respond. Summer wasn't with the rest of the cast after she reportedly fought with one of Zeus Network's security personnel. It was a physical altercation that got her dismissed.

In episode 9, when Natalie Nunn brought up Summer, Big Lex went to a Baddies Africa confessional to say that she missed her bestie.

"It's making me a little emotional right now," said Big Lex.

Big Lex and Summer's friendship goes back to Baddies Midwest, the previous season. They joined in as newbies, together, and stayed tight while getting into rows with other ladies of the house. In Baddies Africa, they had each other's backs and fought for one another.

What was said about Summer on Baddies Africa episode 9?

Summer None Other, as she's called, has been missing from Baddies Africa for a few weeks now. Fans could sense her absence because her exit has taken serious plots away from Big Lex and Bad Dolly. She is also being missed by her two Baddies Africa besties.

In episode 9, when Big Lex and Bad Dolly chatted about how their first night in Johannesburg had been, they thought of Summer. Big Lex said she wished Summer were there. Bad Dolly stated that she wished the same and questioned what she was up to.

"Right now I am missing my b*tch," said Big Lex.

Then, when Bad Dolly tried video calling her, she didn't answer. Big Lex tried calling her next, but she didn't answer her call either. Bad Dolly came to a Baddies Africa confessional to say that she should've answered her friends' calls, no matter where she was and what was going on. She added that her absence was starting to bother her.

They both let Summer be, agreeing on the fact that she was "summering" at the moment. They also agreed that she needed to tend to their issues with the other baddies. Bad Dolly came to a confessional to say that cast members who had issues with her and Big Lex think they wouldn't address it because they were missing Summer, so they needed to remind them that they stood strong alone as well.

Further in the episode, Natalie addressed the issue, saying Summer hadn't been between them for a while because of the incident. She added that she had spoken to her a few times, and she told her she wanted to return to the show. This made Kold Killa come to a confessional to say that she didn't care about things related to Summer because she didn't "f*ck with her."

Summer hasn't been seen in the Africa-based season since her physical altercation with a Zeus security member. After the incident, Zeus Network wrote at the end of the episode,

"Later that night outside the venue, Summer was involved in an altercation with a member of Zeus security. She was unavailable to participate for the next few episodes."

On her own social media handle, Summer revealed that she left because her injuries from the fight were so brutal they made her unrecognizable and that they weren't fit for the television.

During a previous episode, Ivori described the events of the night and said that Summer spat on the security guard, who hit her so hard her head cracked open on the ground. She added that Summer was "out of commission" for the rest of the season.

For more updates on Summer from Baddies Africa, fans can follow her official Instagram handle, @summernootherr.

