“You used my child to get here”— Baddies Midwest star Rollie gets into a screaming match with Slim at the reunion

The awaited Baddies Midwest Reunion part 3 was released on April 27. It covered topics that didn't make it in the previous two reunion episodes. Guest star Slim was asked to come onto the stage, as the host addressed her feud with Rollie. Things got heated as soon as the host mentioned that they used to be "best friends" before.

Ad

Slim got emotional, while Rollie stated:

"You used my child to get here, so you got what the f*ck you asked for."

Defending herself, Slim denied all the accusations Rollie levied against her. She, in turn, accused Rollie of not being the friend she thought she was. While Rollie accepted that she indeed started with no beef with Slim, she was never a friend to her. She also believed that it was Slim who contorted their friendship.

Ad

Trending

The fight between Rollie and Slim at the Baddies Midwest reunion

After Baddies Midwest reunion host, Janeisha John, invited Slim on the stage, she mentioned her fights with Rollie in the past few episodes, and noted that they were "best friends" before. Rollie cut her short, stating that she was never friends with Slim.

Ad

Correcting Janeisha, Rollie said that they only filmed for about three weeks when they first started filming. She added that she didn't know Slim before she got cast with her, so she couldn't have been her "best friend." Slim disagreed and said that she was number one, with Rollie being number zero, and that she always had Rollie's back and was her sister.

"I was her sister and then she call my phone, asking for money and then I didn't hear from her for months," Rollie added.

Ad

She also stated that Slim's friendship was limited to the times when she needed something, and then she wouldn't be heard from for long periods of time. Janeisha interjected and told Rollie that she believed Rollie loved Slim at some point. Rollie admitted that she did love her, until she said bad things about her child.

"You did it first," screamed an emotional Slim.

Rollie called her out for tearing up, accusing her of doing so for the cameras. Janeisha then asked Rollie if she indeed talked about Slim's father first, like she was mentioning. Rollie explained that she did say that Slim's father "was not fully black" on her Instagram Live, because Slim told, and even showed, her pictures of her dad.

Ad

Ad

Slim demanded to know why Rollie made that comment about her dad, and Rollie stated that it was because her fellow Baddies Midwest star went on a rampage, talking badly about her on her Instagram. Slim asked her to stop playing the victim when the other host, Saucy Santana, interjected, and asked Slim what she exactly said about Rollie.

"I said f*ck her and her son. That's what I said," Slim stated.

Ad

Rollie interjected and told Saucy that Slim said Rollie died on the table, did her surgery, and that she was going to die soon. She added that Slim also mentioned that she needed to take care of her son getting jumped on.

She then accused her of using her son to get to Baddies Midwest.

Denying her allegations, Slim said that she was already on the show before she posted those things, so Rollie was lying. Then, when Janeisha asked Rollie if she thought she took it too far, Rollie replied that she didn't take it far enough.

Ad

For more updates on Slim's life, fans of Baddies Midwest can follow her on their official Instagram page, @lorslay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More