“You’ve invented lacrosse on the golf course” – When Shark Tank star Robert reflected on Fling Golf

In Shark Tank season 12, episode 24, which aired on May 14, 2021, entrepreneurs John Pruellage and Alex Van Allen made a pitch for their product, Fling Golf. They presented their unique approach to golf, which substitutes a single Fling Stick for conventional clubs. The entrepreneurs sought $300,000 for 10% stock.

Ad

By enabling players to toss a golf ball instead of hitting it, the invention increases accessibility to the game. During the pitch, when the duo was demonstrating how to use the product, Shark Robert Herjavec reacted to the concept by saying,

“So guys, you've invented lacrosse on the golf course.”

Selling the product directly to golf courses and customers, was part of the business plan, which aimed to boost acceptance. Following the negotiations, the entrepreneurs were able to reach an agreement with Daniel Lubetzky for $300,000 in exchange for 25% equity on Shark Tank. As of March 2025, new items and products are available on Fling Golf's official website.

Ad

Trending

Fling Golf’s Shark Tank deal explained

Ad

Alex and John entered Shark Tank presenting Fling Golf as a modern, athletic alternative to traditional golf. They described how over 1,800 golf courses had closed in the previous decade due to diminishing interest, particularly among younger players. They presented Fling Golf as an approachable means to attract new players while maintaining the essence of golf.

Fling Golf simply utilizes one stick, as opposed to traditional golf, which calls for several clubs. The same product can be used for putts, bump-and-run shots, flop shots, and long shots.

Ad

The game can be played alongside regular golf because it doesn't require any changes to already-existing golf courses. They stated that more than 1,000 golf courses throughout the world were already hosting the sport.

During the demonstration in Shark Tank, Daniel Lubetzky tried the Fling Stick, while Robert Herjavec observed, leading him to interject and mention its similarities with lacrosse. Alex confirmed the comparison, explaining that his background in lacrosse influenced the sport’s development. Kevin O’Leary expressed skepticism, saying,

Ad

“I’m a member of a golf club. No chance in hell are they going to let anybody run around with a lacrosse racket.”

Ad

In response, Alex assured him that golf courses were already allowing it, citing the Brookline Country Club as an example. O’Leary followed up with,

“But the golf gods would strike you dead with that thing.”

Alex replied, “We don’t care,” a response that drew laughter from the Sharks.

Fling Golf’s business model and financials

The Shark Tank entrepreneurs explained that Alex and John's business model targeted both golf courses and consumers. Initially, they focused on golf courses to ensure acceptance before shifting toward direct consumer sales.

Ad

At the time of the pitch, 300 golf courses had purchased Fling Sticks. Their sales figures in 2019 were $142,000 and the 2020 revenue (by July) was the same, $142,000.

Production costs ranged between $25 and $35 per unit, while retail prices varied from $119 to $179. Fling Sticks were designed with a lacrosse-style head to launch golf balls and featured a putting plate for short-range play.

John and Alex had invested $1.5 million of their own money into the company and had also raised $500,000 from investors. They argued that their intellectual property (IP), patents, and product development justified their valuation.

Ad

Sharks’ responses and final deal

Ad

Mark Cuban was the first to decline the offer saying,

“It’s hard to scale a new sport.”

Lori Greiner also passed, citing concerns over safety and valuation. Kevin O’Leary dismissed the idea on after hearing their sales numbers, calling it "poo poo on a stick."

Daniel Lubetzky, however, saw potential in the concept. He believed he could help introduce Fling Golf to more courses and professional golfers. He initially offered $300,000 for 33.3% equity. Robert Herjavec matched the offer, giving Alex and John the option to choose.

Ad

John countered with $300,000 for 20%, but Daniel adjusted his offer to $300,000 for 25% equity and gave them five seconds to decide. The entrepreneurs accepted, sealing the deal in Shark Tank.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 pm EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback