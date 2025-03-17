"How did you come up with this?" — When Shark Tank investor Lori questioned ZugoPet founders Carolyn and Juls

Shark Tank season 10, episode 12, aired on January 27, 2019, featured Carolyn Shewfelt and Juls Bindi pitching ZugoPet, a pet safety company specializing in travel harnesses and carriers for small dogs. Seeking $100,000 for 10% equity, they introduced the Rocketeer Pack, a crash-tested pet harness designed to secure dogs in vehicles.

Ad

During the pitch, Shark Tank investors found the demonstration amusing, leading to loud laughter. Despite the humor, the founders emphasized their product’s safety benefits. However, the Sharks questioned the necessity of the product and its market potential. Investor Lori Greiner asked:

"How did you come up with this?"

Carolyn explained that she developed the Rocketeer Pack after struggling to find a secure travel solution for her injured dog. The Sharks ultimately declined to invest, citing marketing challenges and product complexity.

Ad

Trending

As of 2025, the company's website remains active. It has launched a new product, the JetSetter Bag, but both the JetSetter Bag and the original Rocketeer Pack are currently sold out.

What happened during ZugoPet's pitch in Shark Tank?

Ad

Carolyn Shewfelt and Juls Bindi entered the Shark Tank seeking $100,000 for 10% of their company, ZugoPet. Carolyn introduced their two dogs, Bentley and Zugo, as the "spokes pooches" for their brand.

Juls stated that they were revolutionizing pet travel, highlighting the dangers of unrestrained pets in vehicles. A video montage showcased failed crash tests of existing products, with Juls clarifying:

"Thank goodness those are fake dogs."

Carolyn introduced the Rocketeer Pack, stating:

Ad

"We are passionate about pet safety, that's why we have created the safest way for you to confidently travel with your small pet."

However, the Sharks burst into laughter at the sight of dogs strapped into the harness. Lori Greiner jokingly interrupted, saying they couldn't hear over the "hyenas laughing." Kevin O’Leary dismissed it, exclaiming in disbelief, “You’ve got to be kidding.”

Ad

Product display (image via zugopet.com)

Juls, however, stood by the product, arguing that despite its looks, it was a reliable safety measure. Juls demonstrated the Rocketeer Pack on Bentley, explaining the process:

Ad

"You Velcro in the back of the harness, which helps hold the dog in place. You free the tail, you pull up on the center buckle. You secure the shoulders."

Robert Herjavec, still laughing, remarked, "You are Velcroing the dog to the seat." Kevin O’Leary asked, "And drugs were not involved?" Carolyn responded, "Nope, he's fine, look at him." Kevin continued questioning, "How can he possibly be happy like that?" Mark Cuban jokingly added, "Well, beats the alternative."

Ad

Juls highlighted the product’s strong crash-test results in Shark Tank, stating that the Rocketeer Pack had achieved perfect scores. She then explained its additional functions, adding:

"The Rocketeer Pack comes with front and backpack attachments. So, when you reach your destination, you and your pooch can navigate those busy streets together."

Ad

Daymond John expressed his approval on Shark Tank, saying he liked the additional application. Lori Greiner agreed, comparing it to a baby carrier. However, Kevin O’Leary questioned its uniqueness, asking if similar products existed. Juls confidently clarified that their patent made it one of a kind. Carolyn clarified:

"Oh, yeah, they do, but they're not crash-tested and they're not safety-approved."

The Sharks shifted their focus to pricing, with Juls revealing that the product costs $160. Mark Cuban reacted with surprise, calling it expensive, and asked about production costs. Juls disclosed that it cost $36 to make, prompting Lori Greiner to point out the significant profit margin.

Ad

When discussing sales, Juls shared that they had reached $180,000 since launching in November. Mark inquired about their selling platform, and Juls confirmed they were selling exclusively through their website. Curious about their marketing strategy, Mark asked how they were driving traffic, to which Juls explained,

"It's all organic and word of mouth."

Ad

Lori Greiner then asked, how they came up with the product, Carolyn explained,

"I actually developed this and hold the utility patent on it. The reason why I started this is because I have a dog who has hip and knee injuries. So, I wanted to be able to travel with them safely. And I couldn't find anything on the market."

Ad

Despite the explanation, the Sharks remained skeptical. Mark Cuban asked for data on the number of dog injuries in car crashes, but the founders did not have concrete statistics.

Juls attempted to justify the product’s necessity by mentioning a British law that penalized unsecured pets in cars. Kevin O’Leary dismissed the idea of international expansion, stating it was unnecessary. He and Robert Herjavec backed out, saying they did not believe in the product or its $1 million valuation.

Ad

Lori, Daymond, and Mark followed suit, citing marketing issues and product complexity. In the end, the Sharks declined to invest, and no deal was made in the Shark Tank.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 pm EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback